Policy Analyst Defends GoldBod Losses as Necessary Cost for Economic Stability

Natural resource governance expert Dr. Emmanuel Steve Asare Manteaw has defended losses reported under Ghana’s gold backed programmes, arguing that economic policy must be judged by macroeconomic outcomes rather than isolated financial figures. The policy analyst characterized criticism of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and its Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi as politically motivated attacks rather than substantive institutional assessment.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme monitored Monday, December 30, Dr. Manteaw argued that public debate surrounding an alleged 214 million cedi loss linked to GoldBod activities ignores the programme’s broader macroeconomic impact. He contended that stabilizing the economy and laying foundations for growth justifies accepting operational losses rather than maintaining rigid balance sheet optics.

The analyst explained that avoiding losses at all costs could produce far more damaging consequences. An economy can record zero losses while simultaneously experiencing very high inflation, elevated exchange rates, expensive fuel prices, and deteriorating living standards, according to Manteaw’s assessment. He emphasized that economic policy effectiveness depends on outcomes delivered to citizens rather than accounting presentation.

Dr. Manteaw stressed that benefits from GoldBod activities currently outweigh the losses, suggesting focus should shift from headline figures to long term gains. He cautioned against allowing public discourse to be driven by narrow interpretations of financial performance, particularly when broader stability remains at stake. The critical question, he argued, is not whether losses exist but rather what those losses prevent.

According to the policy expert, programmes helping stabilize inflation and exchange rates ultimately deliver more value to citizens than short term balance sheet optimization. Policies generating macroeconomic stability through strategic interventions justify operational costs when comprehensive impact assessment demonstrates net positive outcomes.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) disclosed in its fifth review report of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme released December 17 that operational costs from GoldBod alongside trading shortfalls drove losses under the Gold for Reserves programme to $214 million within the first nine months of 2025. The Fund characterized this development as a potential threat to economic stability.

Dr. Manteaw, former chair of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and current co chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), said the reported losses should not surprise anyone familiar with how the programme was structured. He explained that from inception, the design made operational losses almost inevitable because GoldBod purchased gold at zero percent discount, meaning full market price with no margin for costs.

Using a retail analogy, Dr. Manteaw illustrated the situation as similar to a shopkeeper buying goods at ten cedis and retailing them at ten cedis. The difference between purchase and sale price covers no costs, meaning transport expenses, employee wages, utility bills, and operational overheads all register as losses. This zero margin approach was built into the programme architecture, making operational deficits predictable rather than evidence of mismanagement.

The zero discount strategy addresses gold smuggling by making legal sales to GoldBod more attractive than illicit channels. By offering miners full market value, the programme incentivizes domestic gold producers to sell legally rather than smuggle precious metals out of Ghana. The sharp increase in domestic gold purchases demonstrates the policy’s effectiveness, according to Manteaw’s analysis.

Dr. Manteaw emphasized that the reported loss represents less than three percent of foreign exchange income generated by gold exports. This calculation suggests the programme delivered substantial positive returns when viewed comprehensively rather than through the narrow lens of operational expenses. Since programme inception, Ghana has earned over $10 billion from gold exports, with that foreign exchange playing a key role in stabilizing the cedi during extreme economic pressure.

The net effect of the programme, despite the $214 million operational cost, includes foreign exchange stability that helped slow inflation, ease interest rates, and reduce fuel prices. Provisional central bank data suggest international reserves could exceed $13 billion by end 2025, bolstering confidence in the economy. Gold reserves specifically surged nearly 39 percent over the past year, climbing from 25.97 tonnes in August 2024 to 36.02 tonnes by August 2025, valued at $3.17 billion.

The cedi appreciated more than 50 percent against major trading currencies between January and May 2025, trading at 11.85 cedis to the US dollar by May. While this reflects broader macroeconomic improvements including fiscal discipline and reduced inflation, Dr. Manteaw argues the gold programme contributed significantly to currency stability. Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth exceeded expectations, inflation declined faster than projected into the Bank of Ghana’s target range, and international reserves expanded steadily throughout 2025.

Dr. Manteaw contrasted the Gold for Reserves programme losses with the Bank of Ghana’s wider financial performance. In 2024 alone, BoG recorded an operating loss of 9.49 billion cedis, following an even larger loss of 13.23 billion cedis in 2023. Unlike the gold programme, he noted, these losses came with little visible economy wide benefit. If Ghanaians and the IMF worry about losses, they should ask which one delivered value to the country, the analyst argued.

Beyond defending the programme’s financial structure, Dr. Manteaw characterized recent criticism of GoldBod and CEO Sammy Gyamfi as personally targeted rather than institutionally focused. He stated that he recently listened to an interview granted by Gyamfi and sensed growing frustration over what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to discredit the institution.

According to Dr. Manteaw, the sustained criticism has little to do with performance. He stated bluntly that the attack on GoldBod is all because of Sammy Gyamfi, suggesting that if another person held the position, all this noise would stop. He attributed the backlash to envy and urged the GoldBod CEO to remain focused despite distractions.

Offering words of encouragement, Dr. Manteaw described Gyamfi as capable and widely supported. He characterized the GoldBod chief executive as a very smart guy doing a good job who should remain focused. The analyst insisted Gyamfi has the majority of Ghanaians behind him and should not be distracted by the very few people making so much noise.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has stated the Board exceeded its 2025 small scale gold export target of 100 tonnes, generating over $10 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana. Between February and May 2025 alone, GoldBod purchased and exported five tonnes of artisanal and small scale mining gold. Both GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana have contested the IMF’s characterization of losses.

Gyamfi clarified that GoldBod’s role in 2025 was limited to local purchasing, assaying, and exporting gold on behalf of the Bank of Ghana, with selling or trading lying exclusively in the central bank’s domain. The Board does not charge off taker fees and functions purely as a procurement and logistics intermediary, according to official statements.

The Parliamentary Minority has raised serious concerns over Ghana’s gold aggregation arrangements, alleging that a single private company, Bawa Rock Limited owned by Alhaji Rashid Bawa Namoro, has exclusively purchased gold worth more than $10 billion on behalf of GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana over the past nine months. Opposition legislators argue this situation raises troubling questions about transparency, competition, and governance in Ghana’s gold sector.

Dr. Manteaw’s defense of the GoldBod programme marks a shift from his earlier skepticism about gold backed commodity programmes. His support appears rooted in the programme’s more transparent structure under GoldBod and its demonstrable impact on reserve accumulation and currency stability. The distinction between the secretive Gold for Oil arrangement and the more structured domestic gold purchase system explains his different assessments.

The policy analyst has been a consistent voice on the need for transparency and accountability in GoldBod’s operations. In March 2025, he urged the proposed Gold Board to comply with international anti money laundering standards aligned with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regulations, warning that failure could expose Ghana to financial and reputational risks. He also called for comprehensive customer due diligence practices beyond police reports.

Dr. Manteaw underscored the importance of responsible sourcing in line with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines to ensure ethical and sustainable gold procurement. With GoldBod tightening control over gold purchases and exports since its establishment under Act 1140 in March 2025, the analyst believes Ghana is now ensuring that foreign exchange earnings from gold flow into the domestic economy.

In June 2025, Dr. Manteaw identified four key appointees in President John Dramani Mahama’s administration as driving significant economic reforms. He praised Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor for renegotiating legacy power purchase agreements, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for fiscal policies contributing to macroeconomic stability, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for intensifying enforcement against illegal mining, and GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi for leading the government’s gold trading programme.

Dr. Manteaw brings over 20 years of experience working with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), a rights based public policy research and advocacy organization. He has extensive experience in Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative implementation and serves on several national boards and committees beyond GHEITI. The policy analyst, who has consistently supported the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration since it assumed office in January 2025, regularly defends government policies on natural resource management and economic reforms.

However, Dr. Manteaw has not always agreed with every government decision. In May 2025, he expressed concerns over some presidential appointments, warning that continuing to appoint people who do not make the mark could cause the president to lose goodwill from Ghanaians. He did not specify which appointees prompted his criticism.

The debate over GoldBod’s financial performance reflects broader tensions about how Ghana evaluates economic policy success. Traditional accounting metrics focusing on operational profits and losses may not adequately capture programmes designed to achieve strategic macroeconomic objectives like currency stabilization, reserve building, and combating illicit financial flows.

Critics argue that accepting losses normalizes inefficiency and creates opportunities for mismanagement. They contend that programmes should achieve both operational sustainability and strategic objectives rather than sacrificing one for the other. The absence of detailed cost benefit analysis makes it difficult for the public to independently verify whether claimed macroeconomic benefits genuinely justify reported losses.

The coming weeks will test whether Dr. Manteaw’s defense resonates with broader public opinion or whether demands for greater accountability in GoldBod operations intensify. GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi has earmarked January 5, 2026 to begin comprehensively addressing issues raised over the past week regarding the Board’s financial performance and operational structure.