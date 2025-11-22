Policy Analyst Defends GoldBod Against Legalisation Claims

Policy analyst Dr Steve Manteaw has strongly rejected Professor Stephen Adei’s assertion that Ghana’s newly established Gold Board legitimises illegal mining, describing the claim as mischievous and rooted in misunderstanding.

In a Facebook post responding to the academic’s criticism, Dr Manteaw argued that Prof Adei’s commentary reveals unfamiliarity with the GoldBod Act and the stringent measures embedded within it to prevent illegally mined gold from entering Ghana’s official supply chain. The policy analyst, who chairs the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, suggested the professor’s remarks betray ignorance of the Board’s rationale and mandate.

Prof Adei, a former chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, had told a congregation that GoldBod essentially legalises galamsey under the guise of purchasing gold from genuine small scale miners. He questioned whether the government could truly differentiate between legitimate licensed miners and illegal operators, suggesting the state buyer simply launders environmentally destructive output.

Dr Manteaw countered by pointing to GoldBod’s plans to implement a comprehensive gold traceability system, a core legal requirement under its establishing Act, which will document gold movement from mine site to final market. He questioned how legislation mandating full traceability and custody documentation could possibly intend to legitimise illegal mining.

The policy analyst further emphasised that GoldBod’s operations align with Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development guidelines on Responsible Mineral Sourcing and Financial Action Task Force requirements on customer due diligence. These internationally recognised frameworks aim to strengthen transparency and combat illicit minerals trade.

Describing Prof Adei’s comments as pedestrian, Dr Manteaw expressed disappointment that such statements came from a respected senior academic. He urged critics to familiarise themselves with the GoldBod Act’s provisions before making pronouncements that could mislead the public on matters of national importance.

GoldBod chief executive Sammy Gyamfi has announced the Board will introduce a nationwide traceability system ensuring every ounce of purchased gold can be traced to its verified source and extracted in an environmentally compliant manner. The system is expected to be implemented by December 2025.

The debate emerges as Ghana grapples with illegal mining that has degraded over 80 percent of the country’s major water bodies, requiring multi billion dollar future investments in water treatment and ecological restoration. Between February and May 2025, GoldBod purchased and exported five tonnes of artisanal and small scale mining gold valued at four billion US dollars.