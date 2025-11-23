Policy Analyst Credits Ghana’s Progress to Righteous Leadership

Policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw has attributed Ghana’s current situation to what he describes as righteous leadership, stating the nation is experiencing divine blessings under its current government.

Dr. Manteaw shared his views via social media on Sunday, declaring that when the righteous rule, God blesses the nation and the people rejoice. He described his statement as the word of God and wished his followers a blessed Sunday.

The policy analyst, who serves as Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), has consistently supported the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration since it assumed office in January 2025. He regularly defends government policies on natural resource management and economic reforms.

Dr. Manteaw has become one of the most vocal supporters of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which was established to regulate gold trading and combat illegal mining. Just two days ago, he strongly refuted claims by Professor Stephen Addae that GoldBod effectively legalizes galamsey, describing such assertions as mischievous and reflecting a clear misunderstanding of the board’s mandate.

The policy expert argued that GoldBod’s establishing Act contains stringent measures preventing illegally mined gold from entering official supply chains. He revealed the board is considering proposals for a comprehensive gold traceability system to document gold movement from mine sites to final markets, specifically designed to eliminate opportunities for illegal gold laundering.

In June 2025, Dr. Manteaw identified four key appointees in President John Dramani Mahama’s administration as driving significant economic reforms. He praised Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor for renegotiating legacy power purchase agreements, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for fiscal policies contributing to macroeconomic stability, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for intensifying enforcement against illegal mining, and Trade Minister Kobby Asamoah Boateng for establishing institutional frameworks supporting local industry growth.

Dr. Manteaw brings over 20 years of experience working with the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), a rights-based public policy research and advocacy organization. He has extensive experience in Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative implementation and serves on several national boards and committees beyond GHEITI.

The policy analyst previously served as chairman of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), which oversees management of petroleum revenues. His work focuses on extractive sector policy research, revenue tracking, rights protection, and legislative analysis in West Africa’s extractive industries.

However, Dr. Manteaw has not always agreed with every government decision. In May 2025, he expressed concerns over some presidential appointments, warning that continuing to appoint people who do not make the mark could cause the president to lose goodwill from Ghanaians. He did not specify which appointees prompted his criticism.

Two days ago, Dr. Manteaw also urged Ghanaians to avoid overstating lithium’s economic significance compared to gold, describing debate over the revised Atlantic Lithium agreement as overly sentimental. He emphasized that gold generated over two billion dollars last year while Zimbabwe, Africa’s leading lithium producer, earns only about 400 million dollars annually from lithium.

His Sunday social media post reflects his broader support for the current administration’s policies, though it has drawn mixed reactions from Ghanaians who hold differing views on government performance since the NDC returned to power in January 2025.