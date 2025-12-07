Police Top Chief And South Tongu DCE Land In Contempt Suit Over Endorsement Of Fraudulent Agave Protest

Rising tensions in the Agave Traditional Area have triggered a legal showdown in the High Court at Sogakope, where businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome and his brother Kobena Mensah Woyome have filed a motion for commital for contempt against the Sogakope District Police Commander through the Inspector General of Police and the South Tongu District Security Council (DISEC) through the District Chief Executive (DCE).

The basis of the contempt is the refusal to obey the Sogakope High Court prohibition injuction of the demonstration served on them together with the Volta Regional Security Council (VRSEC) order.

The application, filed on December 3, 2025, invokes the inherent jurisdiction of the High Court and Order 50 Rule 1 of C.I. 47, alleging that the police and DISEC violated a clear directive from the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to suspend all planned demonstrations in Agave to prevent escalation of conflict.

Background to the Dispute

According to the affidavit deposed by Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the 3rd to 6th Defendants — Vorleto Raphael Yao, Moses Avusu, Kwadzo Ayetor, and Amexoo Agbitor (also known as Chief Engineer)—allegedly organized a group to stage a demonstration against the Applicants, accusing them of meddling in chieftaincy affairs in the Agave State.

A letter from the organizers requesting police support, as well as an initial approval from the District Police Commander, were attached to the affidavit as Exhibits A and A1.

However, a rival faction, calling itself the Concerned Youth of Agave, opposed the planned demonstration and sought their own police protection to stage a counter-demonstration on the same day — November 24, 2025.

Their request was refused (Exhibits B and B1).

REGSEC Intervention

Sensing imminent confrontation between the two groups, the Volta Regional Minister, acting through REGSEC, issued a directive on 21st November 2025 instructing the Sogakope District Police Command to revoke the earlier approval granted to the first group.

REGSEC further directed the District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Tongu, Madam Victoria Dzeklo to ensure DISEC communicated and enforced the suspension of all demonstrations until a scheduled meeting with REGSEC in Ho.

This directive is attached in the court documents as Exhibit C.

According to Mr. Woyome, the police and DISEC failed to comply with REGSEC’s directive — an act he says constitutes willful disobedience of a lawful order, forming the basis of the contempt application.

Historical Context

Chieftaincy Issues and the Agave Paramountcy

The affidavit references longstanding tensions related to the installation and outdooring of the Paramount Chief of Agave, Torgbega Hedihor Hlitabo IV.

According to traditional authorities cited by the Applicants:The Paramount Chief was installed in 2012 by key elders and custodians from the Tsala and Fievie clans, including:Tator Agbodemegbe — Tsala Clan,Torgbe Akpli — Tsala Clan,Torgbe Kortorokor Vadze — Tsala Clan, Awadada Korwuvi Adzove – Fievie Clan who is the biological Father of Stan Dogbe ,Torgbega Hedihor Hlitabo IV — Paramount Chief,Torgbe Hadzidodo — Fievie Clan, Mr. Daniel Adiabo — Adiabo Family, Torgbe Ahetokpegla — Fievie Afegame Clan

Mr. Woyome stated that he only became involved during the 2022 outdooring ceremony — nearly a decade later — after elders warned that delaying the outdooring beyond 10 years could result in spiritual or social calamity under Agave custom.

The applicants argued that the planned demonstration and press event at the old palace at Degenu — a historically sensitive location — risked inflaming passions and could spark bloodshed, especially given earlier clashes involving youth from the Dabala area.