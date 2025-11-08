Police Thwart Armed Robbery on Wa Nyoli Highway

Upper West Regional Police Command officers prevented an armed robbery attempt on the Wa-Nyoli road in the early hours of Thursday, November 7, 2025, rescuing two minivans and their passengers without casualties.

A statement issued by the Regional Police Command and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Yiribare confirmed that a police patrol team intervened between Kongolmo and Tanina communities, stopping four suspected robbers who had concealed themselves in surrounding vegetation. The suspects opened fire on two SsangYong minivans, diverting the vehicles into nearby bush before the police response.

The police patrol team responded swiftly to gunfire and advanced to the scene where assailants subjected them to sporadic shooting. Officers exercised precision and professionalism while returning fire, forcing the robbers to retreat into the bush. No casualties were recorded during the exchange, and all passengers and their vehicles were rescued unharmed according to the police statement.

DCOP Yiribare commended the bravery and prompt response of police personnel involved in the operation. He reminded drivers and transport operators to strictly adhere to police escort procedures on various highways, emphasizing that security arrangements are designed for their safety.

The Wa-Nyoli road connects communities in the Upper West Region and has experienced security challenges requiring enhanced police patrols and escort services for commercial vehicles. Highway robberies have topped criminal prosecutions in the Upper West Region in recent years, reflecting ongoing security concerns along major transportation routes.

The successful intervention demonstrates police capacity to respond effectively to highway robbery attempts when patrol teams are positioned strategically along vulnerable road sections. Swift response to gunfire and professional engagement with armed suspects prevented what could have resulted in passenger injuries, vehicle theft, or loss of property.

Transport operators and passengers traveling through the Upper West Region face risks from armed criminal elements who target commercial vehicles during early morning and evening hours when traffic volumes are lower. Police escort procedures aim to reduce vulnerability by coordinating vehicle movements and maintaining patrol presence along identified risk areas.

The Regional Police Command has not disclosed whether any suspects were apprehended during the operation or if investigations continue to identify and arrest the four individuals who fled into the bush. Recovery of weapons or other evidence from the scene was not mentioned in the official statement released to media outlets.

Commercial drivers operating on the Wa-Nyoli road and similar routes must coordinate with police authorities to participate in escort arrangements that provide protection during transit through areas where robbery incidents have occurred. Compliance with security protocols helps police allocate patrol resources effectively and respond quickly when threats emerge.

The October 5 incident follows a pattern of highway robbery attempts in Ghana’s northern regions where sparse population density, vegetation cover, and limited road infrastructure create opportunities for criminal activity. Police commands across these regions have intensified patrols and established escort systems to counter armed robbery threats targeting commercial transportation.

Passengers traveling through the Upper West Region can take comfort from the successful police response that prevented harm during this attempted robbery. However, the incident underscores the importance of remaining vigilant and following security guidance provided by law enforcement authorities operating in areas with heightened risk profiles.