Police Suspend Leave as Fraud Risks Surge Ahead of December

The Ghana Police Service has suspended all leave for officers as authorities mount a major security operation ahead of the festive season, with financial data revealing that December poses heightened risks for both physical crime and electronic fraud.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno announced the directive under Operation Disaster Free Christmas, an annual initiative designed to strengthen police presence and prevent crime during the holiday period. Jamestown District Commander Superintendent William Abisah confirmed the move at a briefing on Thursday, stating that day and night patrols had already begun across the country.

“The IGP has banned leave for all police officers. For that matter, we are preparing seriously for Christmas,” Superintendent Abisah said. The operation will see all officers, whether in uniform or plain clothes, remain on duty through Christmas and the New Year to safeguard lives and property.

The security clampdown comes as Bank of Ghana (BoG) data reveals a troubling pattern of financial crime during the festive period. The central bank’s 2023 Fraud Report noted that December 2023 recorded the highest loss value for that year, a trend the institution attributed to increased commercial activity during the season that creates opportunities for fraudsters. The 2024 report reinforced this finding, identifying December as a recurring period of elevated risk when surging transactions and cash flows expose both businesses and consumers to greater threats.

Aggregate data from the BoG shows the financial system lost approximately GH¢88 million to fraud in 2023 across banks, specialised deposit taking institutions (SDIs) and payment service providers (PSPs). Despite a marginal decline in the number of new cases the following year, the value at risk climbed 13 percent to reach GH¢99 million in 2024, indicating that individual fraud incidents have become more financially damaging. Banks are now losing roughly GH¢271,000 daily to fraudulent activities.

The composition of fraud has shifted significantly over the past year. Forgery and document manipulation emerged as the costliest category in 2024, surging to GH¢53.5 million from just GH¢7.5 million in 2023. This sevenfold increase was driven largely by a single high value case and accounted for 67 percent of the total value at risk recorded for banks and SDIs. Identity theft also rose sharply, climbing from approximately GH¢600,000 in 2023 to GH¢5.7 million in 2024.

In 2023, cash theft, also known as cash suppression, was the most costly fraud type among banks, accounting for GH¢14.8 million in losses. Cyber and email fraud followed at GH¢10.5 million, with fraudulent withdrawals, cheque fraud and forgery rounding out the top categories. While cash related fraud has since declined, the BoG warns that recovering losses remains difficult due to lengthy legal proceedings that often lead institutions to abandon cases.

The PSP sector, which includes mobile money platforms, recorded 14,655 fraud cases in 2023 totalling about GH¢16 million in losses. Electronic fraud incidents in this sector rose seven percent to 15,673 cases in 2024, with the value at risk increasing 18 percent to GH¢19 million. The BoG noted that despite security enhancements, fraudsters continue to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in digital payment products.

Beyond financial institutions, the fraud risks extend to businesses across multiple sectors. Companies in travel, tourism and document based services face particular exposure, as manipulated or forged documents may be used in fraudulent bookings, identity theft schemes or large sum transactions. Retailers, e commerce platforms and mobile money operators also face pressure to strengthen verification processes and monitoring systems as transaction volumes peak.

The convergence of electronic fraud and physical crime during December follows a well documented pattern observed globally. Research from the United States Department of Justice indicates that robbery and personal larceny increase by approximately 20 percent in December. Studies have attributed this seasonal spike to several factors including the heightened availability of cash and desirable goods during the Christmas period, the cover provided by darkness and crowded environments, and economic pressures that may produce more motivated offenders. Property crimes including theft and burglary have been found to rise by approximately 22 percent during the festive period.

Academic research on crime seasonality notes that the Christmas holiday period produces increased cash circulation and desirable goods both on individuals and in commercial premises, creating more suitable targets for opportunistic criminals. Researchers have also pointed to the role of environmental conditions, with longer hours of darkness in the northern hemisphere facilitating certain offences.

For businesses operating during the festive period, the combined threats demand proactive measures including strengthening internal controls, reinforcing identity verification protocols and collaborating more closely with law enforcement. Consumers are advised to remain vigilant by verifying merchants, limiting cash exposure and monitoring financial accounts especially closely during December.

The Ghana Tourism Authority has also engaged the IGP to forge stronger security coordination ahead of December in Ghana, a period when the country typically sees an influx of visitors from the diaspora and international tourists for the festive celebrations popularly known as Detty December.