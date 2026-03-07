Police Smash Abokobi Arms-for-Hire Ring, Seize Arsenal From Land Guard

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspected land guard who allegedly ran an illegal weapons rental operation in Abokobi, Greater Accra Region, after surveillance teams recovered a substantial cache of firearms and live ammunition from his room.

Saviour Kojo Ekpe, 45, was arrested on March 5, 2026, following intelligence gathered by the National Operations Directorate (NOD) Surveillance Unit indicating he had been operating as a land guard in the Abokobi area while allegedly renting out weapons to criminals for unlawful activities.

A search of his room produced four pump-action guns, 101 live AA and BB cartridges, a Glock Austria pistol, 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a jack knife. During interrogation, Ekpe admitted ownership of all the weapons but was unable to provide any lawful justification for possessing them. He claimed he used one for hunting, another for home protection, and another for personal safety. Police said those explanations confirmed rather than negated their suspicion that he had been hiring the weapons out to criminals.

A second suspect, Emmanuel Abbey, believed to be an accomplice of Ekpe, was also arrested for allegedly threatening the life of a complainant. Both men are in police custody, and the recovered weapons and ammunition have been retained as exhibits as investigations continue.

The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on land guard activity in Greater Accra. In January 2026, six suspected land guards were arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command following a distress call about armed men firing at workers at a land site. Officers who responded returned fire and pursued suspects into nearby bush, recovering an AK-47 rifle, two pistols, and four motorbikes.

Land guards, typically hired by landowners or developers to enforce disputed property claims through intimidation and violence, have remained a persistent security challenge across Ghana’s urban and peri-urban areas.