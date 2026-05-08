Police Shooting of SHS Student Sparks Fresh Questions Over Domeabra Land Dispute

A police shooting incident involving a 19-year-old Senior High School student has triggered renewed public scrutiny over a controversial demolition exercise on disputed lands at Domeabra in the Greater Accra Region.

The student, identified as Nii Seth Lamptey, was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during clashes between residents and security personnel after tensions flared over the demolition of structures on a 700-acre parcel of land. Reports indicate the teenager had returned home briefly to pick up some belongings and was expected to resume school the following week before the incident occurred.

The unrest followed a demolition operation allegedly carried out by F K A Company Ltd, a firm linked to businessman Frederick Kweku Asare, under police protection on May 6, 2026.

In a petition demanding an independent investigation, the Domeabra Stool accused the company and police of proceeding with the exercise despite an ongoing court case over ownership of the land.

According to the Stool, lawyers had already notified the police about the pending litigation and submitted all relevant court documents during earlier meetings involving both parties. Traditional leaders say they were therefore shocked that security personnel still provided protection for the demolition exercise.

The Stool also questioned the legal basis for the operation, arguing that the judgment being relied upon by the company — Nii Lantey Lamptey vrs R.O. Lamptey & 2 Others, Suit Number BL/486/2007 — does not involve the Domeabra Stool.

Chiefs and elders claimed they advised local youth not to interfere with the demolitions because they believed the matter was still before the court and expected lawful conduct from the police.

However, the destruction of several structures reportedly heightened anger among residents, eventually leading to confrontations with security officers.

The incident has since intensified calls for accountability, with residents and traditional authorities demanding answers over both the demolition exercise and the circumstances that led to the shooting of the student.

The Domeabra Stool is now urging state authorities to launch a full-scale independent investigation into the police role in the operation and determine whether due legal processes were followed before the demolitions were carried out.