Police Seize Tramadol After Failed GH₵50k Bribe

Police in the Ashanti South Region have intercepted a major shipment of illegal drugs at the Tweapease Police barrier along the Obuasi to Dunkwa highway, arresting five people in the process.

The operation, carried out on Thursday, February 13, 2026, saw officers seize 257 packs of tramadol and 58 packs of tapentadol, popularly called Royal. The drugs were being transported on a red OA KIA Grandbird bus heading to Ayamfuri near Dunkwa On Offin in the Central Region.

Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, told reporters in Bekwai on Monday, February 16, 2026, that the bus driver, Joseph Nkrumah, 37, was arrested and identified a person named Perpetual as linked to the consignment.

While investigations were ongoing, the suspect, together with three accomplices, Diana Mensah, 40, Abena Neyea, 43, and Nana Akua, 35, arrived at the Tweapease Police barrier on Friday, February 14, 2026, allegedly in an attempt to bribe officers with GHS50,000. The police accepted the money strictly for evidential purposes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Nyaaba said.

All four were subsequently arrested, bringing the total number of suspects to five. They have been arraigned under the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), which prohibits the unlawful sale and distribution of drugs, herbal medicinal products, cosmetics and medical devices.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle at the barrier and discovered two sealed brown boxes containing the assorted drugs. During preliminary interrogation, Nkrumah reportedly identified Perpetual, a native of Ayamfuri, as the owner of the consignment.

The seized consignment comprised 257 packs of 50mg tramadol, 58 packs of 250mg tramadol, commonly referred to as Red, and 58 packs of 225mg tapentadol, also known as Royal.

The suspects were swiftly arraigned before a court in Bekwai on Monday, February 16, 2026. They face multiple charges under the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), which prohibits the unlawful sale and distribution of restricted drugs, medical devices and household chemicals.

Tramadol and tapentadol are synthetic opioids frequently diverted for illegal use in the artisanal mining sector. The Obuasi to Dunkwa highway has become a major transit corridor for drug trafficking between the Ashanti and Central Regions, with Ayamfuri serving as a known hub for illegal mining activities.

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has warned that it will step up operations against criminal activity, urging offenders to desist as the region becomes increasingly hostile to illicit operations.

DCOP Nyaaba warned that the region is no longer a safe haven for criminal enterprises, stating that the Command is committed to clamping down on drug trafficking and related offences within its jurisdiction.

The interception represents a significant blow to narcotics trade in the region and underscores law enforcement commitment to public safety. Police have sent a clear message to drug syndicates operating within the transit corridors that the region will not tolerate illegal drug trafficking.

The Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) imposes strict penalties on individuals involved in the unauthorized sale, distribution or transportation of controlled substances. Offenders face substantial fines and lengthy prison sentences upon conviction.

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command reiterated its commitment to protecting the public from the harmful effects of drug abuse and trafficking while maintaining law and order across its operational area.