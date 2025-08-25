Security Crackdown Nets Weapons Cache Before Akwatia By-Election

Law enforcement officers have detained ten individuals and confiscated nine firearms during intensive security sweeps ahead of Akwatia’s upcoming by-election in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The two-day operation between August 22-23 targeted illegal weapon possession through coordinated checkpoints and residential searches. Officers recovered eight pump-action shotguns alongside a locally manufactured single-barrel firearm during the pre-election security blitz.

Police intercepted Bernard Kumi Ofosu near St. Dominic Hospital carrying a pump-action weapon with ammunition. While Ofosu produced licensing documentation, authorities are verifying the permit’s validity before determining charges.

At the Akwatia Y-Junction checkpoint, officers apprehended Joshua Amenuku for possessing cartridges. A subsequent search of his residence uncovered an additional firearm, expanding the scope of potential violations.

Security teams at Boadua Livingstone Junction arrested Enoch Asiedu and Chinese national Lu Youyan after tracing ammunition back to their workplace. Their employer has become a person of interest and remains at large, according to police sources.

The same checkpoint later produced another significant seizure when officers detained Pieterson Joseph with a pump-action gun and 46 rounds of ammunition. The substantial quantity raised questions about intended usage during the electoral period.

Evening patrols in Staff Village, Boadua, stopped a Toyota Tundra pickup truck containing three additional pump-action firearms. Driver Stephen Nkansah told investigators he owned two weapons while claiming the third belonged to a traditional leader.

Election-related security concerns frequently prompt enhanced law enforcement presence across Ghana’s constituencies. By-elections often generate heightened tensions, particularly in areas with history of political rivalry or disputed outcomes.

The Eastern Region has experienced periodic electoral violence, making weapons seizures a priority for maintaining peaceful voting conditions. Police typically increase patrols and establish multiple checkpoints during campaign periods to deter potential troublemakers.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission coordinates with security agencies to ensure safe voting environments. The weapons recovery demonstrates proactive measures to prevent armed intimidation or post-election conflicts in the Akwatia constituency.

Verification processes for seized firearms will determine which suspects face prosecution versus administrative violations. Licensed gun owners must comply with storage and transport regulations, particularly during sensitive political periods.

The operation continues as election day approaches, with additional security personnel deployed throughout the constituency to monitor campaign activities and polling preparations.