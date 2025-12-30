Police Seize 2,600 AK-47 Rounds Hidden in Commercial Bus

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested three people after intercepting a commercial bus carrying 2,600 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The Ashanti South Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Joseph Nyaaba, said the ammunition was discovered during a search of a Grandbird bus at a police checkpoint.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, police said. Officers also retrieved two bulletproof vests, a crash helmet and a pair of boots during the operation.

A third suspect, identified as a resident of Walewale in the North East Region, was later arrested and is believed to be the intended recipient of the ammunition, according to police.

DCOP Nyaaba said investigations were ongoing to establish the source of the weapons and whether the suspects were linked to a wider criminal network.

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns in parts of northern Ghana, where sporadic violence and arms trafficking have drawn increased attention from security agencies.

Police said the suspects remain in custody and are expected to be arraigned as investigations continue.

The seizure is the latest in a series of weapons recoveries by the Ashanti South Regional Police Command in recent weeks. On December 26, officers recovered four high powered firearms, including an AK-47 assault rifle and an MG.3 rifle, hidden in a palm plantation near Manso Nkwanta following confessions by suspects involved in highway robberies.

Earlier in December, police also arrested a military officer, Warrant Officer Class II (WO II) David Kofi Brew of the 4th Battalion, Kumasi, for allegedly attempting to sell firearms to civilians. He was arrested on December 16 at the Bekwai Shell Filling Station with a TMM 22 assault rifle loaded with 99 rounds and an Ash Taurus GX2 pistol with 100 rounds.

The recent arrests underscore ongoing efforts by police to disrupt arms trafficking networks supplying weapons to criminal elements across the Ashanti Region and beyond.