Police rescue woman in viral domestic abuse video arrest suspect in Apollonia

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the rescue of a young woman seen in a disturbing viral video with a severe injury to her left eye, pleading for help from pedestrians and motorists.

According to a statement shared Friday by the Service, the swift intervention was carried out by the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team. Police said the team rescued the young woman who was seen in a viral video with an injury to her left eye, visibly distressed and calling for help from pedestrians and motorists.

The video, which circulated widely online, triggered immediate concern from the public. Police noted that upon receipt of the video, the Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team launched a swift intelligence operation which led officers to Okushibri near Apollonia, where both the victim and the suspect were located.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s partner, identified as Bright Kpodo and popularly known as Horror, was responsible for the assault. Officers say the attack resulted in the visible injury seen in the viral footage, with investigations indicating that the suspect subjected her to physical abuse.

Kpodo has since been arrested and is currently assisting police with ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, the Service says arrangements are underway to ensure the victim receives appropriate medical and psychological support following the traumatic incident.

The Police Service has urged the public to promptly report incidents of domestic violence to enable swift intervention and prosecution. According to the statement, early reporting allows law enforcement to respond quickly and provide necessary protection for victims while holding perpetrators accountable.

The rapid response by the Special Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team demonstrates the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to leveraging technology and intelligence operations to combat crimes that gain public attention through social media. The team has been instrumental in tracking and responding to viral incidents that require immediate intervention.

Domestic violence remains a significant concern in Ghana despite legal frameworks aimed at protecting victims. The Domestic Violence Act 732 of 2007 criminalizes various forms of abuse including physical, sexual, psychological and economic violence within domestic relationships.

However, many cases go unreported due to stigma, fear of retaliation, economic dependence and cultural barriers that discourage victims from seeking help. Advocacy groups have consistently called for stronger enforcement of existing laws and increased public awareness about available support services.

The Ghana Police Service operates a Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit with dedicated officers trained to handle abuse cases sensitively. The unit provides support services including counseling referrals, legal assistance and temporary shelter arrangements for victims fleeing dangerous situations.

Statistics from the unit show that physical abuse remains the most commonly reported form of domestic violence, followed by emotional and psychological abuse. Women and children constitute the majority of victims, though men also experience domestic violence in some cases.

Recent high profile cases captured on video and shared widely on social media have sparked national conversations about domestic violence and the need for collective action. Civil society organizations have used such incidents to intensify advocacy for behavioral change and stronger protective mechanisms.

The Ark Foundation Ghana, Women in Law and Development in Africa, and other organizations provide support services including safe houses, legal aid and trauma counseling for domestic violence survivors. These groups work alongside government agencies to strengthen the response system.