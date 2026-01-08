Police Recruitment Screening Begins Monday January 12

The Ghana Police Service will begin screening shortlisted applicants on Monday, January 12, 2026, while applicants seeking to join the Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Immigration Service will receive their screening schedules after January 15.

The Ministry of the Interior said the documentation and body inspection exercise for Phase II of the Centralised Services E-Recruitment Portal (CSERP) for the 2025 and 2026 intake will run from January 12 to February 4, 2026.

At this stage, only applicants to the Ghana Police Service have been scheduled. The Ministry explained that screening schedules for the Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Immigration Service will be updated after January 15, 2026, in that order.

The staggered approach aims to prevent overcrowding and potential stampedes at screening centres, learning from challenges experienced in previous recruitment exercises. Seventy screening centres have been designated across all sixteen regions, including police training schools, prison facilities, fire service academies, sports stadia, jubilee parks and selected senior high schools.

In Greater Accra, between ten and fifteen centres are expected to operate, with a maximum of 1,000 applicants per day distributed between two sessions of 500 each. The controlled numbers represent a deliberate safety measure following incidents of overcrowding at previous exercises.

The recruitment portal opened on November 17, 2025, and closed on December 19, 2025, during which thousands of aspiring Ghanaians submitted applications. Applicants paid 220 cedis for the recruitment form, which was purchased via USSD code 71303# on all mobile networks or at any GCB Bank branch nationwide.

Applicants are required to report to their assigned screening centres with both original documents and photocopies. These include application summary reports, biometric birth certificates, Ghana Cards, senior high school certificates, two passport sized photographs and other relevant educational certificates.

The Ministry cautioned that applicants who fail to report at the stated times may be disqualified. Candidates scheduled for the morning session are expected to report by 7:00 a.m., while those scheduled for the afternoon session should report by 12:00 noon.

Applicants will receive text messages indicating their screening date, time and centre. They may also log onto the CSERP portal at https://app.c-serpgh.com/ to confirm their details, including whether they have been scheduled for the morning or noon session.

Phase I of the recruitment process involved initial online application and verification of submitted documents. Only qualified Ghanaians who met the age, education and physical requirements specified by the respective security agencies were eligible to proceed to Phase II.

The Phase II screening involves physical documentation verification and body inspection. This ensures that all credentials presented during the online application stage are authentic and that applicants meet the physical standards required for service in Ghana’s security agencies.

The Interior Ministry emphasized that late arrivals may be disqualified and that candidates must adhere strictly to their assigned times and centres. The staggered release of schedules by service aims to manage the flow of applicants and ensure an orderly, safe process throughout the exercise.

The centralised recruitment process through CSERP marks a significant departure from previous methods, which were often affected by irregularities, protocol appointments and overcrowding. The new system aims to ensure transparency, fairness and merit based selection across all four security services.

For applicants to the Prisons, Fire and Immigration services, the Ministry advised patience as their screening schedules will be announced and communicated after January 15, 2026. The order of screening will follow: Prisons, Fire, then Immigration, allowing adequate time and resources for each service’s exercise.

Successful completion of Phase II screening will advance applicants to subsequent stages of the recruitment process, which typically include physical fitness tests, medical examinations and final selection. The Ministry has not yet announced timelines for these later stages.

The 2025/2026 recruitment exercise represents a critical opportunity for thousands of young Ghanaians seeking careers in the country’s internal security services. The centralized, technology driven approach signals government commitment to professionalizing recruitment and eliminating the protocol and favoritism that previously characterized the process.