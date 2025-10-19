Police Probe Shooting at Sakumono Golf Club Facility

The Accra Regional Police Command has launched investigations into a shooting incident at Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono, Accra, that occurred on October 18, 2025, resulting in three arrests.

According to police statements, the incident involved an exchange of gunfire at the recreational facility, though authorities have not disclosed specific details about casualties or the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting. Investigators are pursuing additional suspects believed to be involved.

Former National Democratic Congress member Stephen Atubiga, now founder of the National Liberation Congress, claims he was the target of an assassination attempt at the venue. Through social media posts, Atubiga alleged that land guards attacked him, forcing him to escape with help from his security team and driver.

Atubiga described the incident as a coordinated attempt to eliminate him, stating he escaped unharmed through what he termed divine intervention. He credited his security personnel’s swift response and his driver’s skillful maneuvering for enabling him to evade the hail of gunfire.

The politician revealed that three suspects were apprehended by Ghana Police Service following the incident. These individuals, whom Atubiga identified as land guards, allegedly carried out the attack. However, police have not confirmed whether the arrested persons match Atubiga’s description of his attackers.

In an emotional appeal posted on social media, Atubiga called on President John Dramani Mahama and other national leaders to provide him with state protection. He expressed fear for his safety and stated he cannot be assured of protection in Ghana following the gun battle he experienced.

Atubiga went further, disclosing that he has left Ghana temporarily because he feels unsafe. He indicated he will only return when assured of adequate state protection, describing himself as grappling with the reality that certain individuals would orchestrate such a heinous plot to eliminate him.

The controversial political figure hails from Binduri in the Upper East Region and has maintained a turbulent relationship with mainstream politics. He resigned from the NDC in 2021 after being suspended for making disparaging comments against party members, subsequently founding his own political movement.

Atubiga has a history of making inflammatory statements and being involved in confrontational situations. In 2013, he served a three day prison sentence for contemptuous comments about Supreme Court judges during the election petition trials. His political career has been marked by failed parliamentary bids and controversial public pronouncements.

Earlier this year in April, Atubiga made serious allegations about contract killings in the ongoing Bawku conflict, claiming unemployed youth were being recruited as hired guns. He also disclosed that family members, including his four year old grandniece, died in crossfire between military forces and armed assailants in Binduri.

The shooting incident at Celebrity Golf Club raises fresh concerns about land guard activities in the Greater Accra Region. These groups, often hired to protect or seize disputed properties, have been implicated in numerous violent confrontations across residential and commercial areas.

Land guards typically operate with weapons and employ intimidation tactics, creating security challenges for law enforcement. Their activities have resulted in injuries, deaths and property destruction over the years, yet prosecutions remain relatively rare due to difficulties in gathering evidence and witness testimonies.

Whether this particular incident stems from land disputes or other motivations remains unclear pending police investigations. Atubiga has not specified what might have provoked the alleged assassination attempt or identified who he believes orchestrated the attack.

Celebrity Golf Club, located in Sakumono Estates along the Tema motorway, serves as a recreational facility for golf enthusiasts and hosts various social events. The shooting represents a disturbing security breach at what should be a peaceful leisure venue.

Residents of Sakumono and surrounding communities expressed shock at the incident, with many questioning security arrangements at recreational facilities. Some called for increased police presence at such venues to prevent similar occurrences.

The police investigation continues, with authorities working to establish the full facts surrounding the shooting. They have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist investigations.

Atubiga’s claims about leaving the country could not be independently verified. His social media accounts remain active, though he has not posted updates since his initial statements about the shooting incident.

The case highlights ongoing challenges with personal security in Ghana, particularly for politically exposed individuals who may face threats from various quarters. Whether state protection will be extended to Atubiga depends on security assessments by relevant agencies.

As investigations proceed, many questions remain unanswered. What motivated the alleged attack? Were the arrested individuals acting on their own or under instructions? Does this connect to land disputes or political rivalries? Police findings should eventually shed light on these critical issues.

For now, Celebrity Golf Club remains open for business, though the shooting has undoubtedly shaken confidence in security at the facility. Management has not issued any public statement regarding the incident or what measures they plan to implement to prevent future occurrences.