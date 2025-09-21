Police Probe Market Watchman’s Murder in Wa Municipality

Ghana Police have launched investigations into the alleged murder of a night security guard in Wa Municipality after his body was discovered with severe head injuries in the early hours of September 20.

The victim, identified as Yahya Issa, popularly known as “Soja,” worked as a night watchman at the Wa Regional Market and was found dead in the Dobile Electoral Area with what officials described as fatal head trauma.

Municipal Chief Executive Issah Nura Danwana confirmed he was notified of the incident by National Security operatives and immediately rushed to the crime scene. He characterized the killing as “disturbing” and noted that local residents have repeatedly raised concerns about security challenges in various parts of the municipality.

Assembly Member for Dobile Electoral Area, Zakaria Ibrahim, provided details about the discovery of the victim’s body. “Before we arrived, a knife was found lying on his chest. His face was badly smashed, with blood flowing from the forehead. From what we gathered, the attackers may have used a block to hit his head,” Ibrahim told journalists.

The crime scene’s proximity to a police station, approximately 400 meters away and close to the new market, has raised questions about security effectiveness in the area despite the police presence.

Danwana acknowledged ongoing infrastructure challenges that potentially contribute to security vulnerabilities, particularly inadequate street lighting. “Streetlights remain a major issue. We have worked on 378 lights and repaired 166, but there is still a deficit of about 400,” he explained, noting that municipal authorities are coordinating with the Ministry of Energy to address the lighting shortfall.

Police have transported Issa’s body to the Upper West Regional Hospital mortuary for autopsy examination as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The forensic examination will reportedly help determine the exact cause of death and provide evidence for potential prosecutions.

This latest killing adds to concerning patterns of violent attacks targeting security personnel in Wa Municipality. In 2022, a series of murders specifically targeting private security guards shocked the community and prompted authorities to implement a comprehensive security crackdown across the area.

The 2022 incidents led to enhanced police patrols and community security initiatives designed to protect vulnerable workers, particularly those employed in overnight security roles. However, the latest incident suggests that security challenges persist despite previous intervention efforts.

Municipal authorities have not disclosed whether they suspect connections between this murder and previous attacks on security personnel in the region. The investigation continues as police work to identify suspects and establish motives for the killing.

Community members have expressed concern about the safety of night shift workers, particularly security guards who patrol markets and commercial areas during vulnerable overnight hours. Local leaders are calling for increased police presence and improved lighting infrastructure to enhance security.

The Upper West Region has experienced various security challenges in recent years, including occasional cross-border incidents and internal criminal activities that have required coordinated responses from national security agencies and local law enforcement.

Wa Municipality officials emphasized their commitment to working with police and national security agencies to ensure thorough investigation of this incident and prevention of similar attacks in the future. The case highlights ongoing security challenges facing Ghana’s northern regions.

The murder investigation comes amid broader national discussions about security sector reforms and community policing initiatives designed to improve safety in municipal areas across Ghana. Results from the autopsy examination are expected to provide crucial evidence for the ongoing police investigation.

Local authorities continue urging residents to report suspicious activities and cooperate with security agencies to enhance community safety and support law enforcement efforts in preventing similar incidents.