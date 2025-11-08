Police Offer Million Cedi Reward in Upper East Murder Manhunt

The Ghana Police Service has launched a nationwide manhunt for Mark Agingre, a Binduri native suspected of multiple homicides across the Upper East Region. Authorities announced a GH₵1 million reward for credible information leading to his arrest.

According to a statement released on the service’s official social media platforms on Saturday, November 8, Agingre faces allegations involving killings throughout Binduri District and surrounding communities. Police described the suspect as connected to a series of targeted murders requiring immediate apprehension.

The most recent incident occurred on November 7, 2025, when five family members were killed in their home. A man, his wife and three children died in the attack. One surviving child remains hospitalized at Bolgatanga Government Hospital in critical condition. Medical personnel continue providing intensive care as authorities gather evidence from the scene.

Investigators suspect Agingre’s involvement in an earlier triple homicide on October 27, 2025. An elderly man and two of his children were discovered dead in Binduri during that incident. Preliminary findings suggest these killings form part of a broader pattern attributed to the same perpetrator.

The Police Service urged citizens with information regarding Agingre’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately. The substantial monetary reward reflects the urgency authorities place on resolving these cases. Officials emphasized that informants providing actionable intelligence would receive the full reward amount upon successful arrest and prosecution.

Community members in the Upper East Region expressed concern over the escalating violence. The Binduri District has experienced heightened security challenges throughout 2025, with authorities implementing various measures to restore public safety. Earlier in April, two police officers were killed by armed robbers in Poyamirea near Binduri, prompting enhanced security protocols.

The Interior Ministry previously instituted curfews and movement restrictions in Binduri and neighboring areas following separate security incidents. These measures included prohibitions on motorcycle operations and weapon possession in public spaces. Regional Security Council recommendations guided implementation of such restrictions.

Homicide investigations in Ghana require coordination between multiple agencies, including district coroners, Attorney General’s Department officials and pathologists. The Criminal Offences Act of 1960 establishes procedures for murder investigations, requiring thorough documentation and evidence collection before prosecution.

Police maintained confidentiality regarding specific investigation details while appealing for public cooperation. Citizens possessing relevant information can contact the Ghana Police Service through official channels or regional command centers. Authorities assured informants of protection and confidentiality throughout the investigative process.

The service pledged continued efforts to apprehend Agingre and bring closure to affected families. Regional commanders increased patrols and surveillance operations across districts where incidents occurred. Enhanced coordination between neighboring jurisdictions aims to prevent the suspect from evading capture through cross-border movement.

Community leaders called for vigilance while cautioning against vigilantism. They emphasized allowing law enforcement to conduct proper investigations while residents remain alert to suspicious activities. Traditional authorities pledged cooperation with security agencies throughout the manhunt.