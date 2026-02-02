Police Offer GH₵50k Reward for Gang Leader Behind Nkaseim Robbery

The Ghana Police Service has declared a suspect identified as Hoyeefi wanted in connection with coordinated robbery attacks at Nkaseim in the Ahafo Region and offered a reward of 50,000 Ghana cedis for information leading to his arrest.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) issued a public notice on Sunday stating that investigations have identified Hoyeefi as the leader of the robbery gang responsible for simultaneous attacks on the Nkaseim Police Station, Adwumapa Cocoa Buying Company, Kobby Gold Buying Company and the Asutifi Rural Bank area on December 2, 2025.

Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer for the CID, signed the statement urging members of the public with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or call emergency numbers 191, 18555 or 112. The police believe Hoyeefi is in possession of two stolen AK 47 rifles and other firearms seized during the attack on the police station.

The violent incident occurred around 5:15 pm on December 2 when armed robbers blocked the Goaso to Tepa road before launching coordinated assaults on multiple targets in Nkaseim. The assailants stormed the police station first, demanding access to the armoury and seizing two AK 47 rifles after forcing the duty officer to open the weapons storage facility.

Following the attack on the police station, the gang proceeded to rob the Adwumapa Cocoa Buying Company of 14,000 Ghana cedis and the Kobby Gold Buying Company of 12,000 Ghana cedis. They also stole an unspecified amount of cash from the Asutifi Rural Bank. An employee of the Adwumapa Cocoa Buying Company was shot in the thigh during the robbery and received treatment at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hwidiem before being discharged.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested five suspects in connection with the attacks through sustained intelligence led operations and forensic investigations. The Anti Armed Robbery Unit apprehended Mutar Kofi, aged 35, a commercial tricycle rider, on January 16 at a location known as Ata ne Ata near Nkaseim. He admitted his involvement during interrogation.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Mahamadu Sagio, aged 45, an illegal miner and resident of Nkaseim. Police subsequently arrested Shaibu Issah Jallo, also known as Jibo, aged 28, a trader at Chereponi in the North East Region. Abdul Suleman, aged 40, a herdsman, was arrested at Tanga near Karaga in the Northern Region.

On January 25, police arrested Bukari Sulley, also known as Tailor, aged 25, a trader operating at Alaba in Kumasi. The suspect was taken into custody in connection with his alleged role in planning and executing the robbery operation.

Police have intensified efforts to arrest three remaining suspects identified as Hoyeefi, Dauda and Mohammed Ali. The service assured the public that all remaining suspects will be arrested and made to face the full rigours of the law.

Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohunu deployed a special anti robbery team from the National Police Headquarters to support the Ahafo Regional Command in pursuing the remaining suspects. The deployment underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case, given the brazen nature of the attacks and the theft of police weapons.

The violent incidents, which went viral on social media, have left residents of Nkaseim shocked and prompted renewed calls for stronger security measures in the area. The attacks demonstrated sophisticated planning and coordination, with the gang targeting multiple high value locations simultaneously to maximize their haul while minimizing response time from security forces.

Nkaseim, located in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region, serves as a commercial hub for gold and cocoa trading in the area. The town’s position along the Goaso to Tepa road makes it accessible but also vulnerable to criminal elements targeting businesses handling large amounts of cash.

The theft of police weapons represents a particularly serious concern for security agencies. The two AK 47 rifles stolen from the Nkaseim Police Station could be used in future criminal operations or sold to other criminal networks, posing ongoing risks to public safety across the region.

The 50,000 Ghana cedis reward represents one of the highest amounts offered by the Ghana Police Service for information leading to the arrest of a wanted suspect. The substantial sum reflects both the severity of the crimes committed and the determination of authorities to bring the gang leader to justice.

Police have urged anyone with information about Hoyeefi’s whereabouts to come forward, assuring confidentiality for informants. The service emphasized that public cooperation remains crucial to successfully apprehending dangerous criminals and preventing future attacks.

The Ahafo Region has experienced several security incidents in recent months, including illegal mining operations and clashes between security forces and galamsey operators. The December robbery attacks represent a significant escalation in organized criminal activity in the area.

Security analysts have called for enhanced surveillance and rapid response capabilities in rural commercial centers that handle large cash transactions. The success of the Nkaseim operation despite targeting a police station has raised questions about security preparedness and coordination between various agencies.

The Ghana Police Service continues investigating the robbery syndicate’s operations, including possible links to other criminal networks and whether the gang has carried out similar attacks in other regions. Forensic evidence collected from arrested suspects is being analyzed to build a comprehensive case for prosecution.

Local residents have expressed concern about the psychological impact of the attacks on business operations and daily life in Nkaseim. Some cocoa and gold buying companies have requested enhanced police presence and protection measures to prevent future incidents.