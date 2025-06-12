Police Nab Two Suspects in Major Cocoa Smuggling Bust

The Central Regional Police Command has intercepted a significant cocoa smuggling operation, arresting two suspects attempting to transport 250 bags of cocoa beans out of Ghana.

In an intelligence-led operation on June 8, 2025, authorities stopped a Hyundai Mighty truck (CR 726-25) in Elmina around 11:00 a.m. The vehicle, driven by suspect Andy Kwofie, was fully loaded with the contraband cocoa beans.

Police spokesperson DSP Irene Oppong revealed that the arrest followed a two-week surveillance operation targeting a smuggling syndicate allegedly dealing in both cocoa and illicit drugs. “Our investigations showed this network has been operating across border regions,” Oppong stated.

The second suspect, Francis Armah, described as the operation’s logistics coordinator, was apprehended later that day. Armah allegedly specialized in arranging maritime transport for smuggled goods to neighboring countries.

The intercepted cocoa beans, with an estimated market value of GH¢375,000, represent one of the largest single seizures this year. The truck remains impounded at Cape Coast Regional Headquarters as investigations continue to uncover the smuggling network’s full scope.

“This successful operation demonstrates our renewed strategy of combining intelligence gathering with rapid response,” said Central Regional Police Commander DCOP Ransford Ninson. He warned that additional arrests are expected as police work to dismantle the entire smuggling chain.

Ghana Cocoa Board officials have been notified to assist in verifying the beans’ origins, as suspicions point to possible theft from licensed buying companies. The arrests come amid heightened efforts to protect Ghana’s cocoa sector, which contributes significantly to foreign exchange earnings.