Police Nab 19 in Kasoa Drug and Robbery Crackdown

Central East Regional Police have arrested nineteen suspects linked to drug trafficking and robbery operations at Dominase Onion Market in Kasoa.

The Wednesday dawn operation targeted rising criminal activity in the commercial hub, recovering quantities of suspected Indian hemp and controlled pharmaceuticals including Tramadol.

Regional Police Public Affairs Director DSP Victor Kofi Dosoo identified the detained suspects, predominantly young men aged between 19 and 34, now assisting investigations ahead of prosecution. The sweep forms part of intensified efforts to dismantle criminal networks following increased reports of drug-fueled robberies in the area.

Authorities have appealed for continued public cooperation, emphasizing that community tip-offs remain critical to sustaining the anti-crime campaign. The operation marks the latest in a series of regional security interventions, with police vowing to maintain pressure on illicit drug trade networks believed to enable violent crimes across Kasoa’s markets.