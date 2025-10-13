Police, Land Guards Defy Court Ruling to Invade Regimanuel Gray

Tensions are escalating at the East Airport Residential Estate following shocking reports that armed land guards, allegedly led by one Mboma and accompanied by officers from the Special Operations Unit of the Ghana Police Service, have invaded and are protecting private developers illegally working on portions of Regimanuel Gray’s land — in direct defiance of a recent High Court ruling affirming the company’s lawful possession.

The invaders, have allegedly been harassing and intimidating Regimanuel Gray’s security personnel and residents while turning a blind eye to multiple burglaries and attacks in the gated community.

Sources within the company describe the situation as “an orchestrated land grab” backed by a powerful cartel allegedly involving elements within the Lands Commission, rogue lawyers, politicians, and some officers within the Police Service, CID, and National Security.

Court Ruling Reaffirms Regimanuel’s Ownership

The alleged invasion comes just days after the Accra High Court (Land Division 4), presided over by Justice Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, dismissed yet another motion by Mr. Benjamin Amartey Mensah, who had sought a stay of execution to halt enforcement of earlier court decisions favouring Regimanuel Gray Limited.

Delivering judgment on September 26, 2025, Justice Kudjordjie described Mr. Mensah’s repeated applications as “frivolous, repetitive, and an abuse of the judicial process.” He further condemned what he called “piecemeal litigation tactics” aimed at frustrating justice and maintaining illegal occupation.

The court reaffirmed that Regimanuel Gray and its allottees remain the lawful occupants of the disputed East Airport lands, nullifying a June 24 writ of possession that had been used by Mr. Mensah and his associates to re-enter the land with the help of armed guards.

Justice Kudjordjie was emphatic that the presence of the plaintiff and his “tenants” on the land was not backed by any lawful authority, stating:

“The court will not grant any application to support illegality or an act not backed by due process.”

He awarded costs of GH₵5,000 each to Regimanuel Gray Limited and eight other respondents, signalling a firm judicial stance against what he termed “litigation by ambush.”

Alleged Police Complicity and Rising Insecurity

Despite the clarity of the court’s position, reports from the ground suggest continued defiance. Eyewitnesses allege that police officers, in mufti instead of enforcing the ruling, are providing protection to workers developing the contested parcels under the supervision of Mboma’s land guard unit.

This development has heightened tension and insecurity in the area, with residents expressing fear for their safety.

“It is shocking to see policemen escorting land guards to terrorise citizens and a company that has provided jobs for thousands,” a resident told this reporter. “The idea of a gated community is completely lost if this can happen to Regimanuel Gray, the pioneer of that model in Ghana.”

Regimanuel Appeals to Authorities

The company has reportedly petitioned multiple state agencies — including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Office of the IGP, the CID Headquarters, and National Security — seeking protection and enforcement of the court’s orders. However, according to insiders, all efforts have been met with “deafening silence.”

Meanwhile, a woman identified as Sarah Fokuor is said to be playing a leading role in the alleged land cartel’s operations, coordinating transactions and facilitating the unlawful occupation of the property.

A Legacy Under Siege

Founded over three decades ago, Regimanuel Gray Limited remains one of Ghana’s most successful real estate developers and the pioneer of the country’s gated community concept, employing over 20,000 Ghanaians over the years.

Observers warn that the company’s current ordeal sends a dangerous signal to investors about state complicity in land-related corruption and the growing influence of land guard networks in urban property disputes.

Court Reaffirms Regimanuel Gray’s Ownership Rights in East Airport Land Dispute

— Judge Denounces “Frivolous, Piecemeal Litigation” and Upholds Developer’s Possession

The High Court (Land Division 4) in Accra has delivered a landmark ruling affirming Regimanuel Gray Limited’s rightful possession and ownership of contested lands at East Airport, bringing renewed clarity to a decades-long legal battle that has drawn in family claimants, police operatives, and alleged land racketeers.

The ruling, handed down by Justice Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie on Friday, September 26, 2025, dismissed yet another motion filed by Mr. Benjamin Amartey Mensah, who sought a stay of execution pending appeal — a move the court found to be “frivolous, repetitive, and an abuse of the judicial process.”

A Dispute Mired in Endless Litigation

The East Airport land case has been in court for several years, revolving around claims by Mr. Mensah and the Kofi Anum Family of Tessa that they derived their interest from a 2013 Supreme Court decision in Nii Mate Tesa v. Nii Osabu (Civil Appeal No. J4/04/2013).

That judgment, according to Mr. Mensah, purportedly restored possession of certain lands to his family. However, Regimanuel Gray’s lawyers successfully demonstrated that the said ruling did not cover the parcels under the East Airport Estate, which the company lawfully acquired and developed in the 1990s.

On March 28, 2024, the High Court initially gave judgment which Mr. Mensah later relied on to secure a writ of possession dated June 24, 2025, allowing him and some purported tenants to enter the land.

But the same court, on August 13, 2025, set aside the writ of possession, describing it as wrongly issued and restoring Regimanuel Gray’s control over the property.

Justice Kudjordjie reaffirmed that position in his September 26 decision, stating emphatically that the earlier ruling remained in force and that Mr. Mensah’s new application was an attempt to “resurrect a dead motion.”

Court Condemns Legal Manipulation

The court found that Mr. Mensah had filed four separate notices of appeal, some within minutes of each other, and used the withdrawals of those notices as a tactical ploy to refile identical stay applications.

Justice Kudjordjie described the conduct as “a calculated strategy to frustrate enforcement and delay justice.”

“This court will not lend its authority to support illegality or procedural abuse,” the judge warned.

“The applicant’s presence and activities on the land have no lawful backing and cannot override the subsisting order recognising Regimanuel Gray and its allottees as the rightful occupants.”

He also pointed out that the August 13 order was not an executable ruling but a suspension of enforcement of the earlier March 2024 decision — meaning that Regimanuel Gray remained in lawful possession until the final determination of appeals.

The ‘Titanic’ Analogy and Costs Award

In an unusually sharp rebuke, Justice Kudjordjie likened the applicant’s repeated filings to a “captain trying to refloat a sinking ship,” saying:

“The first application hit an iceberg of errors caused by the captain of the ship — counsel for the applicant. The second attempt is an effort to raise that ship from the seabed of procedural failure.”

The Court subsequently dismissed the motion, awarding GH₵5,000 costs each to Regimanuel Gray Limited and eight other respondents, including individual homeowners who purchased properties from the developer.

Legal Significance

The judgment, legal experts say, reinforces judicial intolerance for serial litigation and frivolous applications — tactics often used in Ghana’s land courts to stall enforcement and perpetuate illegal occupation.

It also validates the integrity of Regimanuel Gray’s acquisition and the company’s long-standing role in pioneering the gated community concept in Ghana’s real estate development.

A senior property law expert described the ruling as “a textbook case of judicial restraint and affirmation of lawful possession,” noting that the judge’s reasoning sets a precedent for similar land disputes across Accra.