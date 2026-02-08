Police Ladies Maintain Momentum with Victory Over Soccer Intellectuals

Police Ladies Football Club secured a commanding performance to defeat Soccer Intellectuals 3-0 in their matchday 12 fixture of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League on Friday, February 7, 2026, at the Senya Breku Astro Turf.

The defending champions controlled the encounter from start to finish, converting their dominance into three well-executed goals. Philicity Asuako opened the scoring to give Police Ladies an early advantage before Cynthia Obinsrewuo added a second with a composed finish. Christabel Boateng completed the victory with a third goal to seal an impressive team performance.

The match was played in competitive conditions with no injuries reported during or after the 90 minutes. The result strengthens Police Ladies’ position as they continue to build momentum in their campaign to defend the league title they won last season.

Soccer Intellectuals remain in a difficult position near the bottom of the Southern Zone standings. The team, which has struggled throughout the current campaign, faces mounting pressure to secure points in their remaining fixtures to avoid relegation.

Police Ladies will next face Jonina Ladies in what promises to be a significant test of their title credentials. The victory maintains their pursuit of the league leaders as the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season enters its crucial second half.

The Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League features 20 elite clubs divided into two zones of 10 teams each. The competition continues to serve as Ghana’s premier platform for women’s football development.