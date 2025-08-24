Police Ladies Coach Dismisses Pressure Claims Ahead of Champions League Qualifier

Police Ladies head coach Yussif Basigi insists his team remains unfazed by mounting expectations as they prepare for their crucial WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League qualifier against Nigerian powerhouse Bayelsa Queens.

The veteran tactician addressed mounting pressure concerns during a pre-match press conference.

The Ghanaian Women’s League champions will begin their quest for qualification into the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League on August 24, against Nigerian champions Bayelsa Queens FC at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire.

Basigi acknowledged the heightened interest in women’s football across Ghana while maintaining his squad’s composure ahead of the tournament opener. He emphasized that despite external expectations, the team has maintained its focus on tactical preparation rather than succumbing to pressure.

“We are not under pressure, although expectations are very high. We are calm and planning as to how to go about every match,” Basigi stated during the media briefing. The coach attributed the increased scrutiny to the growing popularity of women’s football in Ghana, noting the significant support from local fans.

The experienced coach praised the Ghana Football Association’s efforts in developing women’s football, crediting stakeholder support for creating an environment where expectations have naturally risen. He expressed confidence that his players understand the responsibility that comes with representing the country at the continental level.

Under coach Yussif Basigi, the Ghanaian side will face Nigerian league champions Bayelsa Queens FC, Togolese outfit Association Sportive de La Kozah, and Benin’s Sam Nelly in the group stage. This marks Police Ladies’ debut in the regional competition following their maiden Ghana Women’s Premier League title.

Veteran Ghanaian trainer Yussif Basigi will lead Police Ladies as their head coach at the 2025 WAFU B Women’s Champions League qualifiers, stepping in as the leader of the technical team due to Abu Kassim Tabasu not having the qualified license to continue.

The coach’s appointment brings considerable experience to the squad, having previously worked with various women’s teams including the Black Maidens national team. His tactical acumen will be crucial as Police Ladies navigate what many consider a challenging group.

Bayelsa Queens arrive in Côte d’Ivoire with significant continental experience, having reached the bronze medal position in previous CAF Women’s Champions League competitions. The Nigerian side represents one of the strongest women’s football programs in West Africa, making them formidable opponents for the Ghanaian debutants.

The tournament format requires teams to finish in the top positions of their respective groups to advance to the main CAF Women’s Champions League competition. This adds extra significance to the opening fixture, as early results often determine progression chances.

Women’s football in Ghana has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, with increased media coverage and fan engagement driving the sport’s popularity. This surge in interest has created higher expectations for national representatives in continental competitions.

The WAFU Zone B qualifiers run from August 23 to September 4, with Police Ladies aiming to become the second Ghanaian team to reach the main CAF Women’s Champions League after Hasaacas Ladies’ historic participation.

Basigi’s measured approach suggests confidence in his team’s preparation and ability to handle the continental stage. The coach’s emphasis on tactical planning over external pressure could prove decisive in navigating the competitive group phase.