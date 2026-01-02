Police Kill Two Robbery Suspects Linked to Gold Heist

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has foiled an armed robbery plot near Manso Antoakrom in the Ashanti Region, resulting in the death of two suspected armed robbers following a fierce gun battle on New Year’s Eve, with the men linked to several high-profile crimes including a multimillion-dollar gold heist.

The development was made known during a press briefing on Friday, January 2, 2026, where Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cephas Arthur, Ashanti South Deputy Regional Police Commander, revealed that the intelligence-led operation occurred on December 31, 2025, when officers responding to reports of an attempted robbery encountered four suspects along a stretch of road at Antoakrom.

The suspects opened fire on the police patrol team, ACP Arthur stated during the media briefing. Police returned fire, during which two of the suspects were shot. The two injured men were taken to Bekwai Government Hospital, where they were pronounced dead later.

The remaining two suspects fled the scene and are being pursued by police. A search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with four rounds of ammunition, a pump-action shotgun with four cartridges and 16 additional BB live rounds, police said.

The deceased suspects were identified as Mohammed Umaru, aged 28, and Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Yaw, 26. ACP Arthur said preliminary investigations linked the suspects to a gold robbery in Mpohor involving gold valued at approximately $3.2 million, as well as a separate robbery at Nyinahin that resulted in the fatal shooting of a commercial driver traveling in a Toyota vehicle.

The December 31 operation represents the latest in a series of police actions targeting armed robbery syndicates operating across the Ashanti Region throughout December 2025. Just one week earlier, on December 24, police killed three other suspected armed robbers during a separate shootout along the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi Highway.

That earlier operation involved suspects identified as Seidu Issah, aged 29, Musah Yakubu, aged 35, and Yahaya Munkaila, also known as Tijani, aged 25. Officers responding to intelligence about a planned highway robbery encountered approximately five armed men positioned in bushes near Anwiankwanta. The suspects fired at police upon contact, triggering a gun battle that left three dead and two others fleeing into the bush.

In a follow-up operation on December 26, 2025, at a palm plantation near Manso Nkwanta where suspects allegedly hid weapons, police recovered one AK-47 assault rifle, one MG3 rifle, one pump-action gun and one single-barreled gun, together with ammunition and personal items. The December 24 suspects were linked to multiple robberies including the Jacobu airport robbery on November 3, 2025, which led to the death of a security guard.

The wave of police operations throughout December demonstrates intensified efforts by the Ashanti South Regional Command to dismantle armed robbery networks terrorizing communities and highway travelers across the region. The coordination of intelligence-led operations, rapid response capabilities and willingness to engage suspects in armed confrontations reflects a more aggressive enforcement posture.

ACP Arthur said investigations into the December 31 incident were ongoing to track down accomplices and recover additional weapons, adding that several leads were being actively pursued. He appealed to health facilities across the region to alert police if individuals with gunshot wounds report for treatment, describing such cooperation as critical to ongoing operations against armed robbery.

The appeal suggests police believe the two suspects who escaped the December 31 shootout may have sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire. Medical facilities have been urged to exercise vigilance and report suspicious cases immediately, as treating gunshot wounds without notification could obstruct justice.

The Mpohor gold robbery referenced by ACP Arthur occurred earlier in 2025 and involved theft of gold valued at approximately $3.2 million. Details about when that robbery took place and the circumstances surrounding it were not immediately disclosed during the Friday briefing, though police confirmed the deceased suspects were linked to the case through ongoing investigations.

The Nyinahin robbery that resulted in a commercial driver’s death also remains under investigation, with police working to establish the full extent of the suspects’ criminal activities across multiple jurisdictions. The pattern of targeting gold buyers and commercial drivers suggests a sophisticated operation involving surveillance, planning and coordination among gang members.

Armed robbery remains a persistent challenge across Ghana’s mining regions, where gold buyers transporting valuable commodities become targets for organized criminal networks. The proximity of the Ashanti Region to major mining areas including Obuasi, Manso and surrounding districts creates opportunities for criminals to intercept gold shipments or target buyers conducting transactions.

The recovery of military grade weapons including AK-47 rifles and MG3 rifles during recent operations raises serious concerns about the source of firearms circulating among criminal gangs. The MG3 is a general-purpose machine gun typically used by military forces, suggesting that suspects have access to sophisticated weaponry beyond the typical firearms associated with armed robbery.

Police have indicated that strenuous efforts are underway to trace the sources of recovered weapons and arrest accomplices currently at large. The investigation extends beyond individual robberies to examine how organized criminal networks obtain military hardware, store weapons in concealed locations and coordinate operations across multiple districts.

The Ghana Police Service has emphasized that dismantling armed robbery syndicates requires sustained operations combining intelligence gathering, rapid response and aggressive engagement when suspects resist arrest. The willingness to pursue suspects into difficult terrain and engage in armed confrontations demonstrates commitment to protecting citizens and disrupting criminal networks.

However, the frequency of fatal shootouts also raises questions about whether suspects are offered opportunities to surrender before deadly force becomes necessary. Police maintain that in each recent incident, suspects initiated gunfire against officers, forcing defensive responses that resulted in casualties.

The successful operations throughout December 2025 have generated public appreciation for police efforts to combat armed robbery, particularly among communities and business operators who have endured repeated attacks. Highway travelers, gold buyers and commercial drivers expressed relief that law enforcement is actively pursuing suspects rather than simply investigating crimes after they occur.

For families affected by robbery-related violence, including the security guard killed at Jacobu airport and the commercial driver shot at Nyinahin, the police operations represent long-awaited justice. However, the deaths of suspects before trial also mean that some details about their criminal networks and accomplices may never be fully documented.

ACP Arthur assured the public that the Ashanti South Regional Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property while pursuing all leads to apprehend remaining gang members. The manhunt for accomplices continues, with police expressing confidence that recent successes will ultimately dismantle the organized networks responsible for terrorizing communities across the region.

The identification of suspects through preliminary investigations, recovery of weapons and ongoing pursuit of accomplices demonstrate methodical police work extending beyond immediate responses to planned robberies. Whether the aggressive enforcement approach succeeds in creating lasting deterrence or merely displaces criminal activity to other regions remains to be seen as operations continue into 2026.