Police Kill Two Robbery Suspects Linked to Gold Heist

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has foiled an armed robbery plot near Manso Antoakrom, resulting in the deaths of two suspected armed robbers linked to several high profile crimes including a multimillion dollar gold heist at Mpohor.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cephas Arthur, Ashanti South Deputy Regional Police Commander, revealed during a media briefing on January 2 that the intelligence led operation occurred on December 31, 2025, when officers responding to reports of a planned robbery encountered four suspects along the Antoakrom to Manso Nkwanta stretch.

Police received intelligence indicating that a gang of armed robbers had gathered in bushes along the road, reportedly preparing to attack unsuspecting commuters. A patrol team was immediately dispatched to the area, where officers encountered the armed suspects positioned for their operation.

The suspects opened fire on the police patrol team upon contact, ACP Arthur stated during the briefing. Police returned fire in self defense, during which two of the suspects were shot. The remaining two suspects, believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, managed to flee into nearby bushes.

The injured suspects were rushed to Bekwai Government Hospital for medical treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as Mohammed Umaru, aged 28, and Yaw Frimpong, also known as Nana Yaw, aged 26. Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

A search at the scene led to the recovery of an AK 47 rifle. Sources differ on whether it contained four rounds or 15 rounds of ammunition at the time of recovery. Officers also seized one pump action gun loaded with four BB cartridges, four spent BB cartridges, a black bag containing 16 live cartridges, and a black Toyota Voxy vehicle with registration number AS 6412 to 25.

According to police investigations, the suspects are believed to have been involved in multiple robberies across the Ashanti Region, including the Mpohor gold robbery, the Nyinahini highway robbery, and a cocoa shed robbery at Sefwi. Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects were operating with accomplices based in Mankranso, Tamale, and Brekum, who remain at large.

The December 31 operation represents the latest in a series of police actions targeting armed robbery syndicates operating across the Ashanti Region throughout December 2025. Just one week earlier, on December 24, police killed three other suspected armed robbers during a separate shootout along the Anwiankwanta to Obuasi Highway.

That earlier operation involved suspects identified as Seidu Issah, aged 29, Musah Yakubu, aged 35, and Yahaya Munkaila, also known as Tijani, aged 25. Officers responding to intelligence about a planned highway robbery encountered approximately five armed men positioned in bushes near Anwiankwanta. The suspects fired at police upon contact, triggering a gun battle that left three dead and two others fleeing into the bush.

During interrogation before their deaths, the December 24 suspects admitted to multiple highway robberies along the Manso stretch, including an attack at Antoakrom about two months earlier. Further confessions linked them to a robbery at Abofour Forest near Offinso on May 23, 2025, the robbery of a gold buyer at Anwiankwanta on December 8, 2025, and the Jacobu airport robbery on November 3, 2025, which resulted in the death of a security guard.

In a follow up operation on December 26, 2025, at a palm plantation near Manso Nkwanta where suspects allegedly hid weapons, police recovered one AK 47 assault rifle loaded with 18 rounds of 7.62 by 39 millimeter ammunition, one MG3 rifle loaded with a 7.62 by 51 millimeter round, one pump action gun loaded with seven AA cartridges, and one loaded single barrel gun.

The recovery of military grade weapons including AK 47 rifles and MG3 rifles during recent operations raises serious concerns about the source of firearms circulating among criminal gangs. The MG3 is a general purpose machine gun typically used by military forces, suggesting that suspects have access to sophisticated weaponry beyond the typical firearms associated with armed robbery.

The proximity of the Ashanti Region to major mining areas including Obuasi, Manso and surrounding districts creates opportunities for criminals to intercept gold shipments or target buyers conducting transactions. The region has experienced a surge in highway robberies targeting commercial vehicles, gold buyers, and individual travelers along major routes connecting mining communities.

ACP Arthur assured the public that the Ashanti South Regional Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property while pursuing all leads to apprehend remaining gang members. Police have indicated that strenuous efforts are underway to trace the sources of recovered weapons, determine the ownership of the impounded Toyota Voxy vehicle, and arrest accomplices currently at large.

The successful operations throughout December 2025 have generated public appreciation for police efforts to combat armed robbery, particularly among communities and business operators who have endured repeated attacks. Highway travelers, gold buyers and commercial drivers expressed relief that law enforcement is actively pursuing suspects rather than simply investigating crimes after they occur.

However, the deaths of suspects before trial also mean that some details about their criminal networks and accomplices may never be fully documented. Investigations continue as police work to dismantle the broader criminal syndicate believed to be operating across multiple regions.