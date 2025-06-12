Police Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Ga Traditional Drumming Ban Lift

The Accra Regional Police Command has issued a strong warning against the use of live ammunition during today’s ceremonial lifting of the Ga traditional drumming ban, emphasizing zero tolerance for violations that compromise public safety.

In an official statement, Superintendent Juliana Obeng expressed particular concern about youth participants increasingly substituting traditional black powder musketry with live bullets in recent years. The police have established joint monitoring teams with Gbese Mantse and other traditional leaders to enforce compliance during celebrations at Gbese Blohum and Abola.

“Firing live ammunition constitutes criminal endangerment and will result in immediate arrest,” the statement read, while affirming police commitment to protecting the cultural event’s sanctity. Authorities have deployed additional personnel and encouraged residents to report violations via emergency numbers 18555 or 112.

The annual ritual marks the end of a month-long noise restriction period observed by the Ga people. Police emphasized that while traditional blank rounds remain permitted, any deviation from approved celebratory practices will face strict legal action.