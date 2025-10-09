Police investigates Filling station robbery and murder of security man at Abesim

The Bono Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into a robbery and murder of a security man identified as Akwasi Addai, believed to be in his late sixties at Frimps filling station at Abesim in the Sunyani East Municipality of the Bono Region.

The incident occurred on 6th October 2025, and a crime scene management team visited the location and recovered an axe and a club, both stained with blood. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was found on the porch near a shop dead with head injuries.

Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command in a release stated that further investigations established that the robbers broke into the filling station and stole money from an office used for the sale of electricity power and mobile money transactions. They also ransacked the manager’s office and attempted to force open a safe.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. The Bono Regional Police Command assures the public that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Imoro T Ayibani

Sunyani