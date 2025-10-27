Police Investigate Mysterious Death of Woman Found Hanging in Sunyani

The Bono Regional Police Command is investigating the death of 43 year old Cynthia Boahemaa, who was found hanging in her room at Penkwase, Sunyani, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

According to a police report signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, two co-tenants, Hayford Nkansah and Adobea Eunice, discovered the deceased and reported the incident to authorities.

The police statement described the scene, noting that the body was found hanging from a crossbar in her single room apartment, with the deceased wearing a white straight dress and a piece of cloth tied around her neck. Blood was observed coming from her nostrils.

Police officers inspected the scene before conveying the body to the Sunyani Regional Teaching Hospital, where a medical officer examined and officially pronounced her dead. The body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

While preliminary findings suggest an unnatural death, authorities have not ruled out foul play. Chief Inspector Akeelah stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to her death.

Residents of Penkwase have expressed shock at the incident, with many describing Boahemaa as quiet and reserved. The case highlights ongoing concerns about unexplained deaths and the importance of thorough forensic investigation.

Police have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist the investigation. The autopsy results are expected to provide crucial evidence about the cause and manner of death.