Police Investigate Footballer’s Death After Alleged Sexual Abuse

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the death of 16 year old footballer Ransford Owusu, who allegedly suffered sexual abuse by his coach at Siano Soccer Academy in Accra before dying on February 28, 2025.

Authorities arrested coach Anyass Ibrahim on November 4 to assist with investigations after the victim’s mother, Ama Asantewaa, reported to Amasaman Police that her son had confided in her about the sexual assault before his death. Ibrahim was interrogated, provided an official statement, and subsequently granted bail with requirements to report regularly to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters.

The Homicide Unit at CID headquarters has taken over the case, reflecting the gravity of allegations combining sexual assault, potential homicide, and alleged negligence. Deputy Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director General of Public Affairs, released details of the investigation on November 8.

Medical reports submitted by the deceased’s mother from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Kumasi indicate Ransford received treatment for liver and kidney related conditions before his death. Police said they are working to secure official medical records from both facilities after earlier requests were declined, and have obtained a court order to be served on both hospitals.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection revealed that preliminary findings suggest Ransford had lived under his coach’s supervision for approximately three years and received medical treatment since December 2024 before his admission to KATH.

Investigators have expanded their probe after a video surfaced online showing the suspect in a compromising situation with a minor. Police urged anyone with credible information to contact the Homicide Unit at CID headquarters or the nearest police station.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection conducted investigations through its Orange Support Centre of the Domestic Violence Secretariat alongside the Amasaman Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) before referring the case to Greater Accra Regional DOVVSU, which then transferred it to CID’s Homicide Unit.

Siano Soccer Academy suspended Ibrahim and temporarily closed the facility pending investigations, pledging full cooperation with law enforcement. The Ministry noted that since assuming office in February 2025, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has engaged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to strengthen accountability and child protection mechanisms within the football sector.

The case sparked nationwide outrage with Ghanaians launching the hashtag JusticeForRansford campaign on social media platforms. An online petition launched on November 7, 2025, gathered more than 1,400 signatures urging GFA, Ghana Police Service, and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the accused coach.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection emphasized that “crime has no expiration” and assured the public of its commitment to ensuring justice for Ransford and his family. Child rights advocates have united online demanding tougher laws to protect minors in sports institutions and calling for stricter background checks, monitoring, and safeguarding measures for coaches and academy managers.

The investigation continues as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding Ransford’s death and verify medical evidence linking his medical conditions to the alleged abuse. The case has elevated national conversations about child safety in sports academies and accountability of those entrusted with young athletes’ care.