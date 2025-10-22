Police Investigate Fire That Killed Sub-Chief and Wife

The Bono Regional Police Command has launched investigations into a devastating fire that claimed the lives of a sub-chief and his wife at Asuakwa in the Sunyani East Municipality during a heavy rainstorm on Sunday night. The tragedy occurred around 11 p.m. on October 19, 2025, when flames engulfed the couple’s five-bedroom residence while torrential rain swept through parts of Sunyani.

The victims have been identified as Nana Ameyaw Ampofo, 65, known by his stool name Nana Serebour Ampofo, and his wife Grace Adu Boafoawaa, 49. Both were found burnt beyond recognition after the inferno completely destroyed their home and its contents. The remains have been deposited at Sunyani Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer for the Bono Regional Police Command, confirmed that officers received a distress call on October 20 and rushed to the scene where Ghana National Fire Service personnel were already battling the blaze. A police crime scene management team later conducted a thorough assessment of the devastated property.

The assessment revealed that two bodies were recovered from the kitchen area of the completely destroyed building. Two vehicles parked nearby, a Toyota Highlander and a pickup truck, sustained partial damage from the intense heat. Investigators noted that the entire structure and all household items had been consumed by the fire, leaving little evidence for determining the cause.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One Kwame Adomako of the Ghana National Fire Service confirmed that his team received a distress call late Sunday night. However, eyewitnesses reported that by the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had already reached devastating proportions. The combination of fierce flames and heavy rainfall reportedly prevented neighbors from mounting effective rescue attempts despite hearing the couple’s desperate cries for help.

Residents who spoke to media outlets described the harrowing scene as the fire raged during the downpour. Several witnesses recounted hearing the couple shouting for assistance but said the intensity of the flames, combined with thunder and torrential rain, made it impossible to get close enough to help. The emotional toll on the community remains evident days after the tragedy.

Abdulai Mansuru, Sunyani Municipal NADMO Director who visited the scene, described the incident as one of the most bizarre he has witnessed in recent times. He revealed that the fire’s intensity reached approximately 1,200 degrees Celsius, leaving the building’s structure completely compromised. NADMO has determined that the weakened structure poses safety risks and should be demolished to prevent further disaster.

The municipal disaster management director emphasized that the building is unsafe for anyone to occupy or even enter for salvage operations. His assessment underscores the complete devastation wrought by the fire, which left nothing recoverable from what was once a substantial family home. NADMO officials await the outcome of investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service and police to determine what sparked the deadly blaze.

Other occupants of the house reportedly managed to escape unhurt during the fire. Details about how many people were in the residence at the time and how they managed to flee while the couple became trapped remain unclear. Investigators are likely examining these circumstances as they piece together the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

The timing of the fire during heavy rainfall has puzzled both investigators and residents. Fire incidents typically become easier to control during rainstorms, making the rapid spread and intensity of this particular blaze particularly unusual. Weather conditions that would normally assist in suppressing flames instead complicated rescue efforts by keeping would-be helpers at bay.

Chief Inspector Akeelah assured the public that the police command is working closely with the Ghana National Fire Service to determine what triggered the blaze. He emphasized that a thorough investigation is underway and promised updates as the probe progresses. The collaborative approach between police and fire service investigators aims to establish both the cause and whether any preventable factors contributed to the deaths.

The tragic incident has left residents of Asuakwa and the broader Sunyani East Municipality in shock. Many who knew the couple described them as peaceful and respected members of the community. Nana Serebour Ampofo held a traditional leadership position that carried significant cultural weight in the area, while his wife was reportedly well known for her community involvement.

The death of a sub-chief adds a layer of cultural significance to the tragedy beyond the personal loss felt by family members. Traditional leaders occupy important positions in Ghana’s chieftaincy institution, serving as custodians of culture and mediators in community affairs. The loss of such a figure affects not just immediate relatives but entire communities that looked to him for guidance and leadership.

Sources indicate that Nana Serebour Ampofo was a sub-chief from Wenchi, though he resided in Asuakwa at the time of his death. The connection between his traditional role in one area and residence in another reflects common patterns among Ghana’s traditional leaders, who often maintain multiple community ties through family, business, and cultural obligations.

Funeral arrangements for the couple have not yet been announced, as families await the completion of autopsy procedures. Traditional protocols for burying a chief typically involve extensive consultations among family members, traditional council members, and community elders. These processes can take considerable time, particularly when death occurred under sudden and tragic circumstances requiring investigation.

The Ghana National Fire Service has renewed calls for the public to adopt strict fire safety practices following this latest tragedy. Officials emphasize the importance of regular checks on electrical installations and appliances, proper storage of flammable materials, and maintenance of functional smoke detectors. However, the cause of the Asuakwa fire remains unknown, making specific safety recommendations premature.

Fire incidents claiming lives in residential buildings have occurred with troubling frequency across Ghana in recent months. Just weeks earlier, a 35-year-old teacher named Theophilus Ofori tragically died after becoming trapped in a fire that gutted his home in New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region. These recurring tragedies underscore ongoing challenges in fire prevention and emergency response capabilities.

Questions about fire service response times and equipment adequacy often arise after fatal incidents. While firefighters responded to the Asuakwa call, the rapid spread of the blaze suggests that even prompt arrival might not have changed the outcome. The challenge of operating during severe weather conditions adds another complication to already difficult rescue scenarios.

Building safety standards and enforcement mechanisms have come under scrutiny following various fire disasters across Ghana. Many residential structures lack basic fire safety features like fire-resistant materials, adequate exits, smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers. The extent to which the Asuakwa residence met or failed to meet such standards will likely form part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations as efforts continue to uncover the circumstances surrounding the fatal fire. Police have not indicated whether they suspect foul play or believe the fire resulted from accidental causes such as electrical faults or other technical failures. The investigation timeline remains open as officials gather evidence and conduct necessary forensic examinations.

The loss of life in the Asuakwa fire serves as another tragic reminder of fire safety vulnerabilities in Ghanaian communities. Whether the investigation reveals preventable factors or unavoidable circumstances, the incident has already prompted renewed discussion about building codes, emergency response capabilities, and public awareness of fire risks in residential settings.

As investigators work to piece together what happened during those terrifying moments on Sunday night, a community mourns the loss of two respected members whose lives ended in circumstances that shocked neighbors and left questions that may take weeks or months to fully answer. The couple’s family awaits both answers about what caused the fire and the return of their loved ones’ remains for proper burial according to traditional and personal wishes.