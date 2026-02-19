Police Intercept Truck With Suspected Narcotics In Tema

Source: Augustine Mawutor Egbenya

The Tema Regional Police Command has announced a breakthrough in its fight against narcotics trafficking following an intelligence-led operation on 15 February 2026. At approximately 00:10 hours, officers from the regional patrol unit intercepted a Sinotruck tipper truck, registration number GN 993-14, at Sege Akpla Manyà in the Greater Accra Region.

The vehicle was found to be loaded with fertilizer sacks containing 3,009 slabs of plant material suspected to be cannabis. Upon sighting the police, the driver abandoned the truck and fled the scene. The vehicle and its contents have since been impounded at the Tema Regional Police Headquarters, where investigations are ongoing to establish ownership of the truck and to apprehend the driver.

Attempted Bribery Foiled

In a related development, on 16 February 2026 at about 19:10 hours, two individuals — Victor Asibey (40) and Peter Asibey (35) — were arrested at the Regional CID office in Tema. The suspects allegedly attempted to bribe police officers with GHS 150,000 in a bid to unlawfully secure the release of the impounded truck and the suspected narcotics.

The cash has been retrieved and retained as an exhibit. Both suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, and are scheduled to be arraigned before the court on 18 February 2026.

Police Assurances

The Tema Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment to combating narcotics-related offences and maintaining the highest standards of integrity in its operations. Authorities emphasized that such decisive actions demonstrate their resolve to protect the public and uphold the rule of law.