Police Intercept Over 300 Drums of Suspected Stolen ECG Cables

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service have reportedly intercepted more than 300 drums of suspected stolen cables belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) during an operation in the Kpone area of Accra.

The cables were discovered during a raid at a facility within the enclave of Sentuo Resources Group in the Kpone Industrial Area. The drums reportedly contained brand-new ECG service cables believed to have been stolen and prepared for possible export or illegal sale.

Sources indicate that the cables had been cut and processed, suggesting attempts to conceal their origin. The discovery forms part of ongoing efforts by the police to clamp down on the theft and illegal trade of critical electrical infrastructure.

Cable theft has been a persistent challenge affecting the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana, often leading to power disruptions and financial losses for the power distributor.

The intercepted cables have since been secured as investigations continue. Authorities are working to determine how the cables were obtained and identify individuals connected to the suspected theft.

The police have not yet announced any arrests related to the operation but say further updates will be provided as investigations progress.