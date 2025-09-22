Police Intercept Over 1,000 Tramadol Boxes in Cross-Border Drug Operation

Joint operation between North East Regional Police and NACOC nets six suspects transporting illicit consignment from Togo

The North East Regional Police Command has successfully intercepted 1,195 boxes of high-strength Tramadol Hydrochloride 120mg in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), highlighting Ghana’s ongoing battle against illicit drug trafficking across West African borders.

The operation, conducted in Nalerigu on September 18, 2025, resulted in the arrest of six individuals who allegedly transported the dangerous opioid substance commonly known as “Red” from the Republic of Togo. This seizure represents another significant blow to criminal networks exploiting regional borders for narcotics distribution.

Police intercepted two trucks bearing registration numbers GR 1712-16 and AW 4417-14, where the illicit consignment was concealed. Investigations revealed the drugs originated from Sankase in Togo and were destined for Gbintri, demonstrating the cross-border nature of West African drug trafficking operations.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Alhassan Braimah, Yakubu Muntaka, Abdulai Shakur, Mumuni Iddrisu, Mumuni Yakubu, and Moses Ayorik. During interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted the consignment was intended for Ayorik, with final delivery planned to another individual in Gushegu.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Robert Anabain, who serves as Deputy Public Affairs Unit commander for the North East Region, confirmed the arrests in an official press release. All six suspects remain in police custody while investigations continue to identify additional individuals connected to the trafficking network.

The seizure adds to growing concerns about Tramadol trafficking in Ghana, where the opioid has become a serious public health crisis particularly affecting young people. According to NACOC, tramadol is illegally imported primarily from India, China, and parts of the Middle East, with variants containing 120mg, 225mg, and even 500mg doses substantially exceeding medical recommendations.

The intercepted 120mg formulation represents one of the more potent versions circulating in Ghana’s illicit drug markets. Recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seizures revealed that 400,000 out of 521,191 tramadol preparations contained dangerous concentrations, underscoring the widespread nature of contaminated supplies entering the country.

Ghana’s youth face particularly severe impacts from what experts describe as a tramadol abuse crisis. Government statistics indicate that 62.3 percent of adolescents in nine senior high schools in the Northern Region have used illicit substances at least once in their lifetime, with tramadol featuring prominently among substances of abuse.

Recent national surveys found that 6.5% of Ghanaian adolescents use tramadol, though experts believe underreporting masks an even more concerning situation. Among commercial drivers and assistants in Accra, 24.9% indicated they abused tramadol, highlighting the drug’s penetration across different demographic groups.

The Nalerigu operation demonstrates continued coordination between Ghana’s security agencies in combating narcotics trafficking. NACOC has intensified operations throughout 2025, destroying more than GH¢12 million worth of illicit drugs at Bundase in recent months, including cannabis, cocaine, and over 5.9 million capsules of tramadol and other substances.

Joint operations between NACOC and the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) have destroyed over 16,000 kilograms of illicit drugs this year, including cocaine, heroine, cannabis, and methamphetamine seizures across multiple regions.

The cross-border trafficking route from Togo represents a significant challenge for regional security cooperation. Criminal networks exploit porous borders and limited resources to transport narcotics across West African countries, requiring enhanced intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement efforts.

Tramadol trafficking has emerged as a regional security concern affecting multiple West African nations. Media reports across West African countries have documented a precipitous rise in tramadol use by youth over the past five years, creating what experts term an emerging opioid crisis parallel to global trends.

The street name “Red” has become synonymous with high-strength tramadol formulations that far exceed therapeutic doses. These preparations often contain dangerous additives and contaminants that increase health risks for users already vulnerable to addiction and overdose complications.

Law enforcement agencies continue investigating the Nalerigu case to identify the full extent of the trafficking network and potential connections to other criminal organizations. The suspects face charges under Ghana’s narcotics laws, which carry severe penalties for trafficking controlled substances.

NACOC officials have repeatedly emphasized that Ghana will not serve as a safe haven for drug trafficking or abuse, implementing comprehensive strategies targeting both supply reduction and demand reduction through enforcement and prevention programs.

The successful Nalerigu operation reflects improved intelligence capabilities and inter-agency coordination in Ghana’s anti-narcotics efforts, though the scale of the intercepted consignment underscores the persistent challenges posed by organized criminal networks exploiting regional vulnerabilities.

Authorities continue working to arrest additional individuals connected to the case while strengthening border security measures to prevent similar trafficking attempts through Ghana’s northern corridors.