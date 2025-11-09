Police Hunt Six Suspects After British National Killed

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for six armed men who allegedly shot and killed a 68 year old British national during a robbery at a drinking spot in Tema on Friday evening.

According to the Tema Regional Police Command, the attack occurred on November 7, 2025, at a location opposite the Tema Community 9 Cemetery. Preliminary investigations show that the victim was seated with others when six young men arrived on two motorbikes around 9:30 pm.

Two of the assailants approached the group, and one of them snatched the victim’s mobile phone from the table. When the victim attempted to retrieve his phone, one of the suspects shot him, and the gang fled the scene on their motorbikes, police said in a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs.

The victim was rushed to the Tema General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police said a 9mm spent shell was retrieved from the scene and has been processed for forensic examination.

Witnesses at the scene have been interviewed as part of ongoing investigations. A full scale operation has been launched to track down the perpetrators, with intelligence units working to identify and locate the suspects.

Police added that efforts were underway to contact the British Embassy in Accra to formally notify them of the death of their national. The Command assured the public that every effort is being made to arrest the suspects and bring them to justice.

The incident adds to growing concerns about armed robbery attacks in the Greater Accra Region, particularly targeting individuals with visible valuables such as mobile phones and jewelry. Security analysts have noted an increase in motorbike enabled robberies, where perpetrators use the vehicles for quick getaways.

In recent months, police have intensified operations against armed robbery syndicates across the country. In September 2025, officers successfully dismantled a 15 member gang responsible for a violent robbery spree targeting banks across multiple regions. That operation led to the arrest of 10 suspects, while three others were fatally shot in exchanges of gunfire with police.

The Ghana Police Service has repeatedly urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or call emergency lines 191 or 18555. Authorities also advise residents to avoid displaying expensive items in public spaces, particularly during evening hours.

Tema, located approximately 25 kilometers east of Accra, serves as Ghana’s main seaport and industrial hub. The city has experienced periodic security challenges related to its position as a major commercial center with significant expatriate and business communities.

The British High Commission in Accra has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident. Consular services typically provide assistance to families of British nationals who die abroad, including liaising with local authorities and helping with repatriation arrangements.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to come forward. The Command emphasized that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality to protect the safety of informants.

The investigation continues as forensic teams analyze evidence collected from the crime scene. Detectives are reviewing security camera footage from nearby establishments and conducting house to house inquiries in the Community 9 area to gather additional leads.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the deceased pending formal notification of next of kin through diplomatic channels. Police confirmed that postmortem examination procedures are being arranged to establish the exact cause of death for official records.