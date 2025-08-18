Police Hunt Gold Shop Raiders After Brazen Mpohor Heist

Western Region police are pursuing a gang of armed robbers who stormed a gold dealership in Mpohor District, escaping with cash and gold after injuring one victim last Saturday.

Authorities confirmed one suspect is already in custody assisting investigations, with intense efforts focused on apprehending the remaining attackers. The injured victim is currently receiving medical treatment.

CCTV footage obtained by Media General’s ConnectFM reveals the terrifying sequence. Five masked men – one wielding an assault rifle, another brandishing a pistol – forced terrified individuals into Paa Nyame Gold Dealership around 7 pm. Two more accomplices joined, herding another man inside. The gang ransacked the office with brutal efficiency, ripping open cabinets and closets to seize cash and gold.

Three young men, believed connected to the shop, were held hostage at gunpoint, pinned helplessly to the floor. One robber repeatedly struck a shop attendant with the blunt side of a machete. The entire robbery, captured on camera between 18:58 and 19:13, lasted fifteen chilling minutes before the gang vanished.

Dealership managers reported losses of GH₵80,000 in cash and approximately 100 pounds of gold. They have offered a reward for information leading to the gang’s capture, urging the public to assist police. “We assure the public the perpetrators will be arrested and face justice,” a police statement declared.

The brazen attack has shattered the sense of security in Mpohor. Residents and nearby shopkeepers describe living in fear, haunted by the armed men operating freely in their community. This incident follows a similar violent robbery just weeks earlier on July 30th at a Teleku-Bokazo gold-buying shop in Ellembelle Municipality, where police killed one suspect and arrested another, but accomplices remain at large.

Local authorities warn these targeted attacks on gold dealerships risk fueling a wave of organised crime in the Western Region. They fear the lucrative gold trade, vital to many communities, could become synonymous with lawlessness if the gangs aren’t stopped, leaving ordinary citizens under a shadow of fear.