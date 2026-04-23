Police hunt fuel siphoning gang on Nsawam-Kumasi Highway using video evidence

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Ghana Police Service have identified an organised gang operating along the Nsawam-Kumasi Highway that specialises in siphoning fuel from petroleum tankers involved in accidents, with arrests now being pursued using video evidence gathered at accident scenes.

NPA Chief Executive Godwin Edudzi Tameklo made the disclosure on Wednesday when Parliament’s Energy Committee paid a monitoring visit to the Authority in Accra. He said joint operations with the Police had established that specific communities along the corridor were home to individuals who arrive at accident scenes with containers to breach and drain fuel from overturned tankers.

“We have seen that in particular communities from Nsawam to Kumasi, there are some gangs who do those operations, and so we are also getting the Police to monitor and effect the arrest for the purposes of prosecution,” Tameklo said.

He described the practice as illegal, reckless, and often deadly, noting that despite repeated safety education, some individuals still rush to tanker accident scenes with containers to collect spilled fuel, sometimes attempting to puncture tanks. He warned that even a small spark at such scenes could trigger catastrophic explosions.

The NPA CEO said the Authority is now systematically collecting video recordings from all tanker accident scenes and handing them to the Police for identification and prosecution of known faces. He confirmed that collaboration with the Ghana Police Service Cyber Crime Unit and the Inspector-General of Police is facilitating the identification of suspects for arrest.

The warning carries fresh urgency given the highway’s recent history. A fuel tanker explosion on the Accra-Nsawam Highway on February 14, 2026, killed six people and injured nine others. Investigators believe the fire was triggered by sparks from cutting tools used by individuals attempting to breach a petrol tanker carrying approximately 54,000 litres of fuel. The inferno consumed the tanker, a bus, three saloon cars, and four motorcycles.

Police personnel at the Nsawam stretch of the highway have reported that officers attempting to secure tanker accident scenes have been physically attacked with stones by residents determined to reach the fuel, making enforcement itself a dangerous undertaking.

Tameklo appealed to the public and the media to help spread safety awareness. “For all the accidents, we are picking the video recordings and giving them to the Ghana Police to identify the known faces for arrest and prosecution,” he said, urging communities to treat tanker accident scenes as restricted emergency zones rather than sources of free fuel.