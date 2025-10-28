Police Hunt Comet Estate Officer, Kingsley Adjei, and Three Others Accused of Ordering Attack on Police Officer at Borteyman

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of notorious landguard, Kingsley Adjei, following his alleged involvement in a violent assault on a police officer at Borteyman, near Trasacco Valley, in the Greater Accra Region.

According to police sources, Kingsley Adjei, who serves as the Operations Officer of Comet Estate, a real estate firm reportedly owned by Odeneho Kwaku Kyeremanteng, allegedly ordered his gang to attack a police officer who had responded to a distress call from residents reporting an assault on their properties by Adjei’s men.

The officer reportedly sustained severe head injuries and bone fractures during the attack. A swift police response led to the arrest of two suspects,Benjamin Takyi and Alexander Gyabi, who were dressed in military uniforms at the time of their arrest.

Police reports indicate that the suspects, together with three others currently at large, were found in possession of a pump-action gun, machete, and other offensive weapons. The two later confessed to acting on the instructions of Kingsley Adjei.

Both Takyi and Gyabi, said to be private security personnel, were arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on Monday on the following charges: Prohibition of activities of landguards, contrary to Section 7(1) of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), and Restriction on the use of military uniforms and equipment, contrary to Section 1 of Act 1967.

The court subsequently remanded the two into police custody for two weeks, ordering them to reappear on November 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Kingsley Adjei and two others who remain at large following the incident.

Investigations have revealed that Adjei has been linked to multiple landguard-related activities within the Borteyman enclave and other parts of Accra. He is said to be facing over four separate legal cases involving threats to life, assault, unlawful entry, and willful destruction of property.

Adjei’s latest legal confrontation involves an ongoing case at the Accra High Court, where he allegedly threatened the life of businessman Simon Ansah, vandalized property belonging to him, and attempted to forcibly seize his land, purportedly under the direction of his employer, Mr. Kyeremanteng.

Police have called on the public to provide credible information that could assist in locating and arresting Kingsley Adjei and his accomplices.,