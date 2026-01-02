Police Hold Driver in Joshua Crash Investigation

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that the driver of the Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) involved in the crash that injured British boxer Anthony Joshua remains in custody as investigations continue.

Police spokesperson Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Oluseyi Babaseyi announced the development Thursday but declined to reveal the driver’s identity, citing the ongoing nature of the probe. The crash on Monday morning along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway claimed the lives of two of Joshua’s close associates and left the former world heavyweight champion hospitalised.

The accident occurred around 11 am near Danco in Makun, Ogun State, when the Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck. Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both members of Joshua’s team, died at the scene. The 36 year old boxer and the driver sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Investigations by the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun State indicated preliminary findings of excessive speed and a burst tyre before the crash. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) noted that the vehicle was travelling beyond legally prescribed speed limits and lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre.

Anthony Joshua was discharged from Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja late Wednesday afternoon after doctors certified him fit to recover at home. He and his mother subsequently visited a funeral home in Lagos to pay final respects to the deceased as their bodies were being prepared for repatriation to the United Kingdom.

The Lagos and Ogun state governments issued a joint statement Wednesday expressing condolences to the bereaved families. The statement, signed by Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, and Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information, described the incident as painful and deeply unfortunate.

Governors Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo Olu thanked the public for their support and expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his concern. The governments also commended medical personnel at Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi for their professionalism and dedication in treating Joshua and other victims.

Ayodele and Ghami had travelled to Nigeria to spend the Christmas holiday with Joshua before the tragedy cut their visit short. The boxer, who holds dual British Nigerian heritage, was in the country on holiday following his recent knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Joshua had used his post fight interview to challenge longtime rival Tyson Fury to a bout in 2026, with reports suggesting negotiations for a fight in Saudi Arabia were advancing. However, plans for a potential February return to the ring have been complicated by the crash and ongoing investigation.

The FRSC has reiterated warnings to motorists about dangerous overtaking, excessive speed, and disregard for traffic regulations on high speed corridors such as the Lagos Ibadan Expressway. The agency urged drivers to exercise patience, maintain lane discipline, and prioritise safety, particularly during festive travel periods.