Police Foil Alleged Assassination Plot Against Chief

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly plotting to assassinate Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, Chief of Akyem Kwabeng and Gyasehene of the Akyem Abuakwa State, in what authorities describe as an intelligence-led operation that prevented a potential tragedy.

The suspects, identified as Emelia Akua Asor and Butuakwa Seth, were apprehended following the uncovering of a plan to eliminate the Chief ahead of his first Royal Durbar scheduled for October 17, 2025, at Akyem Kwabeng. The arrests have sent shockwaves through the traditional area, raising questions about chieftaincy disputes and security arrangements for traditional leaders.

Acting on intelligence received on October 11, 2025, a special police intelligence team infiltrated the suspects’ network in what appears to have been a carefully orchestrated undercover operation. According to police sources, suspect Emelia Akua Asor allegedly offered GHC 50,000 to undercover officers to carry out the killing of both the Chief and another woman reportedly set to be installed as Queen Mother.

The alleged plot involved detailed reconnaissance work. Police say suspect Butuakwa Seth was instructed to assist in identifying the residences of the intended victims and subsequently led officers to the homes of both targets. He also allegedly provided a photograph of the Chief to facilitate the planned attack and promised an additional GHC 50,000 upon completion of the crime.

The total sum allegedly offered for the double assassination, GHC 100,000, suggests significant financial backing behind the plot. However, police have not disclosed whether they are investigating others who may have funded or orchestrated the scheme from behind the scenes.

Both suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned before court. The swift police response has been credited with preventing what could have been a devastating blow to the traditional authority in the area, particularly as the Chief prepared for his first major public ceremony since assuming office.

Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, who serves as Gyasehene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, has been known for his commitment to community development, making the alleged assassination plot all the more shocking to residents. The timing of the planned attack, just days before his inaugural Royal Durbar, raises questions about possible motives related to chieftaincy succession or traditional authority disputes.

Chieftaincy conflicts in Ghana have occasionally turned violent, though assassination plots of this nature remain relatively rare. The involvement of a woman allegedly lined up for installation as Queen Mother in the target list suggests the plot may be connected to broader tensions within the traditional hierarchy.

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, particularly traditional leaders in the region. The statement comes as security agencies face increasing pressure to protect chiefs amid growing concerns about chieftaincy-related violence in various parts of the country.

For now, the Royal Durbar scheduled for October 17 is expected to proceed, though likely with heightened security measures. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the risks traditional leaders face, often caught between competing interests and longstanding disputes that sometimes escalate beyond ceremonial disagreements.

As investigations continue, attention will focus on uncovering the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and whether additional suspects may be involved. The prosecution of this case could set important precedents for how Ghana’s legal system handles threats against traditional authority.