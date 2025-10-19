Police Engages Muslim communities at Sampa to promote peace and order

The Bono Regional Police Command led by Deputy Regional Commander ACP Mr. Andrews George Kumah and operational personnel has engaged with the Muslim ummah at various mosques in Sampa to advise them on the need to embrace peace. The aim is to build trust, gather intelligence, and promote peaceful coexistence among the various groups in the communities.

The Command urged the public to maintain peace and order in Sampa and ensure schools, banks, businesses, and marketplaces, and everyone can freely go about their daily activities without fear. He advised the people not to view Police officers as enemies, but rather as friends and peacemakers and encouraged them to approach the Police with credible information

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer, Bono Regional Police Command, cautioned the Muslim youth that anyone found with a weapon would be arrested. He advised them to propagate the message to their followers, who couldn’t make it to the Jummah prayers.

The Chief Imam of Sampa, Alhaji Seidu Adams expressed gratitude to the Police for the engagement and requested periodic visits until peace and order are maintained in Sampa.

These efforts demonstrate the police’s commitment to maintaining law and order in Sampa and ensuring the safety of residents.

Imoro T Ayibani

Sunyani.