Police Dismantle N7.7 Billion Telecommunications Fraud Syndicate

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested six suspects over an alleged telecommunications fraud involving the illegal diversion of airtime and data resources valued at over N7.7 billion. Force Public Relations Officer CSP Benjamin Hundeyin announced the breakthrough on Wednesday in Abuja, revealing that the operation was conducted by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF NCCC).

The investigation began after a telecommunications company filed a petition reporting suspicious and unauthorized activities within its billing and payment infrastructure. The company’s name was not disclosed in official statements. Police investigations uncovered that internal staff login credentials had been compromised, granting cybercriminals unlawful access to core systems that control airtime and data distribution.

Coordinated enforcement operations were executed in October 2025 across Kano and Katsina States, with a follow up arrest made in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The six arrested suspects are Ahmad Bala, Karibu Mohammed Shehu, Umar Habib, Obinna Ananaba, Ibrahim Shehu, and Masa’ud Sa’ad.

Police recovered two residential houses in Kano, two mini plazas, and retail outlets containing over 400 laptops and approximately 1,000 mobile phones. A Toyota RAV4 vehicle was also seized. Authorities described all recovered items as proceeds of the alleged crime. Substantial sums of money traced to the suspects’ bank accounts were also recovered, though specific amounts were not disclosed.

The suspects are expected to face charges in court following completion of the investigation. Inspector General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun commended the officers involved for their professionalism and diligence. He reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s digital and financial ecosystems and ensuring offenders are held accountable regardless of status or affiliation.

The case highlights ongoing challenges facing Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, where cybercriminals increasingly target billing and payment systems. The NPF NCCC continues to investigate whether additional accomplices were involved in the operation.