The Ghana Police Service has arrested seven suspected members of a human trafficking syndicate and rescued 48 victims in two separate intelligence led operations in Ho, in the Volta Region.

The arrests were carried out on January 8 and 10, 2026, following sustained intelligence gathering by the Police. The operations took place at Fiave Dablah Ayekple Street, Ho CK Road, and Somey Junction, all within the Ho Municipality.

The suspects have been identified as Emmanuel Asiamah, Frimpong Jerry, Paul Mensah, Bismark Perry, Vida Gefah, Ebenezer Kwabena Owusu, and Prince Kaku.

According to the Police, the rescued victims, mostly young adults and students, were deceived with promises of overseas travel opportunities. Investigations indicate that the victims were held under deceptive and coercive conditions after being made to pay various sums of money in anticipation of securing visas and travel documents.

Searches conducted at the locations where the suspects were apprehended uncovered official receipts issued to victims after monies were collected under the guise of facilitating foreign travel. Other assorted documents believed to be linked to additional fraudulent activities were also retrieved.

All seven suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the parents or relatives of the rescued victims and to apprehend other accomplices who are believed to be at large.

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling organized criminal networks and protecting the public from human trafficking and other forms of fraud. Members of the public have also been urged to remain vigilant and to report suspicious recruitment and travel offers to the nearest Police station.

Human trafficking remains a significant challenge in Ghana, with victims often subjected to forced labor, sexual exploitation, and other abuses. The United States Trafficking in Persons Report 2023 described Ghana as a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking, particularly affecting children and young adults.

Research commissioned by International Justice Mission (IJM) in 2022 found that 38 percent of children in communities around Lake Volta are suspected to be trafficked, with an additional 45 percent suspected to be engaged in exploitative child labor conditions. The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) Ghana Child Labor Survey found that in all three regions surrounding Lake Volta, one in three children engaged in child labor, and 87.3 percent of those children suffered abuse.

Traffickers often exploit economic vulnerabilities, unemployment, and poverty by offering false promises of employment or education overseas. Victims, particularly minors, face stigma, trauma, and economic hardship even after rescue, highlighting the critical need for holistic reintegration efforts.

The Coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking in Ghana (CNACT), a consortium of more than 20 organizations, continues working alongside government agencies to combat trafficking. State Attorney Dodzi Andrews Adugu has emphasized the importance of resource mobilization to secure convictions and establish Ghana as a beacon in dealing with trafficking issues.

The Ghana Police Service urged the public to exercise caution when approached with offers of foreign travel, especially those requiring upfront payments for visa processing or travel arrangements. Individuals should verify the credentials of recruitment agencies through the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and report suspicious activities to law enforcement immediately.

This operation follows other recent law enforcement actions against human trafficking networks in Ghana. In recent years, the Ghana Police Service has collaborated with international organizations such as INTERPOL and Nigerian authorities to address cross border trafficking operations.

The commitment and dedication of government officials in the police, judiciary and social welfare departments will ultimately be the force for good that ends child trafficking in Ghana. However, experts note that trafficking remains deeply embedded in socio economic vulnerabilities, requiring comprehensive policies that address root causes while protecting and supporting survivors.