Police Deploy Personnel Across Ghana for New Year Security

The Ghana Police Service has announced comprehensive security arrangements across the country to ensure the safety of the public during activities marking Wednesday, December 31, as Ghanaians usher in the New Year.

Police personnel have been deployed, and patrols intensified in communities, major towns, entertainment centres, and along key highways to ensure safety and security while maintaining public order.

The Service noted that police visibility will be significantly heightened, particularly around areas expected to record increased human and vehicular movement. To ease traffic and reduce road crashes associated with the festive rush, traffic officers will be stationed at major intersections and along roads leading to watchnight services and social events.

According to the Police, special security arrangements have also been put in place at public gathering venues, including churches, event grounds and other locations anticipated to attract large crowds, as part of measures to prevent crime and respond swiftly to any incidents.

The Service calls on the public to cooperate fully with officers on duty, to remain vigilant, and to be each other’s keeper by looking out especially for neighbours who might not be at home.

The Police urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious activities to the police on 0302773906, 18555, 191, or 112 for immediate action.

The deployment comes as thousands of Ghanaians are expected to attend watchnight services across the country, with churches and public venues preparing for large gatherings to mark the transition into 2026.

The Ghana Police Service wished the public a safe, peaceful, and happy New Year.