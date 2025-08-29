Police deploy 5,500 officers for Akwatia by-election security

The Ghana Police Service has stationed 5,500 personnel across the Akwatia constituency ahead of the September 2 by-election, marking one of the largest security deployments for a single constituency vote.

COP Vans Baba Gariba announced the massive security presence during a press briefing, saying all officers have been positioned at polling stations and electoral areas throughout the constituency. The deployment aims to ensure what he described as “top-notch security” during voting.

The police commander emphasized that officers are there to protect rather than intimidate voters. Personnel will engage with communities to reassure residents they should feel safe exercising their democratic rights.

“The personnel will be engaged in community engagements to assure the electorates that they should not fear; they should all come out and cast their votes and exercise their rights as good citizens,” Gariba said.

Security measures extend beyond polling stations. The police have announced strict access controls at the collation center, where only accredited individuals will be permitted entry during the vote counting process.

The substantial security deployment reflects the high stakes surrounding the Akwatia seat, which became vacant following the death of NPP MP Ernest Kumi. The by-election has drawn national attention amid tensions between the ruling NDC and opposition NPP.

Recent comments from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin criticized the NDC for contesting the seat, adding to pre-election tensions that may have influenced the decision to deploy such significant security resources.

The September 2 vote will determine representation for the Eastern Region constituency in Parliament.