Police Debunk Hoax Announcing IGP Yohuno’s Death; Caution Against Online Misinformation

The Ghana Police Service has moved swiftly to quash rumours circulating on social media claiming Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has died.

In a statement released via X on Sunday, November 30, the Service said it had been alerted to a growing wave of posts suggesting the IGP had passed away. Officials stressed that the information was fabricated and should not be taken seriously.

The Service assured the public that Mr. Yohuno remains alive and in good health, adding that he continues to execute his responsibilities as head of the Police Administration. It encouraged the public and members of the Police Service to treat the reports as baseless.

Describing the rumours as “malicious,” the Police warned that the deliberate spread of false information undermines public trust and poses potential security risks. The statement reminded citizens that disseminating disinformation is a punishable offense and vowed that those behind the hoax will face legal consequences.