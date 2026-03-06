Police Cyber Unit Arrests Student Over Obscene Videos Shared on Snapchat

The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has arrested a 23-year-old student for publishing intimate videos featuring multiple women on a public social media account, in what authorities are treating as a criminal breach of the country’s indecency laws.

Nhyira Papa Kojo Egyir Hayford was arrested after officers conducting routine digital surveillance on Friday, February 27, 2026, discovered intimate content circulating widely on social media. The videos had been posted on a public Snapchat account and involved multiple women, with recordings spanning from 2023 to January 26, 2026.

The suspect was invited to the station immediately following the discovery and questioned about the content. He admitted to posting the videos on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, telling investigators it was part of a social media trend known as the “Anti Shakira’s” TikTok challenge.

During interrogation, Hayford further admitted to recording an intimate video in 2023 which he claimed to have sold to an American woman identified as Naya for USD 600, equivalent to GHS 6,500 at the time.

Following the questioning, the suspect was handed over to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at police headquarters for further investigation. He has since been released on police-enquiry bail while investigations continue.

He faces a charge under Section 280 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), which prohibits the publication of obscene material.

The Ghana Police Service has not confirmed whether charges will be laid against any other individuals connected to the case. The arrest signals a continued focus by the IGP’s cyber enforcement unit on monitoring and prosecuting the non-consensual sharing of intimate content online, an offence that digital rights advocates say remains underreported and underenforced in Ghana.