Police CID Chief Calls for United Front Against Cyber Threats

Ghana’s top criminal investigator has pushed back against the notion that any single agency can tackle the country’s growing cybersecurity challenges alone, calling instead for coordinated action across government institutions.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), made the remarks at events surrounding the launch of National Cyber Security Awareness Month, which kicked off this week.

Her comments came as President John Dramani Mahama launched this year’s campaign on October 1, 2025, at Burma Hall under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed and Accountable Digital Space”. The month-long program aims to tackle rising threats from misinformation, disinformation, and deepfake manipulation.

Donkor emphasized that effective cybersecurity requires state security agencies to strengthen partnerships and expand technical capacity rather than working in silos. She pledged continued efforts to safeguard what she described as the digital well-being of all Ghanaians.

The CID chief’s involvement in cybersecurity initiatives reflects her broader portfolio. In September, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang congratulated Donkor on her election to the newly formed Interpol Africa Committee, where she’ll serve a four-year term as Ghana’s sole representative and the only woman member.

Cyber Security Authority Director-General Divine Selase Agbeti has expressed concern about increasing cyberfraud cases in Ghana, underscoring why officials are stressing the need for multi-agency cooperation.

Donkor’s appointment to lead the CID came in March 2025, bringing a background in human rights law and professional standards to the department. Her emphasis on collaboration suggests the government recognizes that fighting sophisticated cyber threats demands more than traditional law enforcement approaches.

As Ghana’s digital economy expands, authorities face mounting pressure to develop frameworks that protect citizens while encouraging innovation a balance that requires coordination between police, regulators, and technology experts.