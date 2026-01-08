Police Chiefs Cited For Contempt In Nmai Djor Land Case

The High Court in Accra has cited the Director General of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP Vance Baba Gariba, along with other senior officers, for contempt of court in the protracted Nmai Djor land dispute involving Madam Bortiokor Veronica and Trasacco Development Limited.

The contempt proceedings stem from alleged defiance of an interlocutory injunction issued in case number G/TM/HLG/E1/125/2025, which concerns ownership of a disputed 111-acre parcel of land under the custodianship of the Nungua Stool.

In a statement, the Youth and Traditional Leaders of Nungua condemned the continued police presence and supervision of activities on the land despite the injunction, describing it as a “clear act of contempt.” They accused COP Gariba, DSP Nafiu Shittu, and Chief Inspector Evans Osae of aiding unlawful operations.

The Council warned that the credibility of the Ghana Police Service and the authority of the judiciary are at stake, urging the Police Management Board to act decisively. They also criticized Trasacco’s ongoing construction, allegedly backed by armed land guards, calling it a dangerous challenge to judicial authority.

The leaders demanded the immediate withdrawal of all armed personnel from the site and appealed to government and police leadership to restore calm and uphold the rule of law. They cautioned that continued inaction could undermine peace and stability in Nmai Djor.

As tensions rise, attention now turns to the court and police hierarchy to enforce accountability and reaffirm judicial authority.