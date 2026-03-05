Police Chief Orders Probe Into Alleged GH¢400k MoMo Theft at Kibi

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has ordered a formal investigation into allegations that some police personnel in Kibi, Eastern Region, unauthorisedly withdrew GH¢400,000 from the mobile money (MoMo) account of a local agent, after a video making the claims spread rapidly across social media on Thursday.

The mobile money agent at the centre of the allegations has been identified as Derrick Okyere Dapaah, who petitioned both the IGP and the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Lydia Donkor, over the incident.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, the IGP tasked the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the claims and establish the facts of the incident. The statement confirmed that the alleged victim has since been contacted and is cooperating with investigators.

“The IGP has taken this matter seriously and the PPSB has been tasked to conduct a thorough inquiry,” the Ghana Police Service stated. Authorities said the findings of the investigation would be made public once the process is concluded.

The allegations have drawn significant public attention given the sum involved and the reported involvement of law enforcement personnel. The Ghana Police Service has not confirmed whether any officers have been identified or suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry. All allegations remain unproven at this stage.