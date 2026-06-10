Police Cadet Diploma Scheme Grows Sixfold Since 2021

More than 800 police cadet officers received orientation in Accra to begin the University of Cape Coast’s security studies diploma, a class six times larger than the 2021 pioneer cohort.

The numbers tell the real story of this partnership. The pioneer class enrolled 129 cadets in 2021, a 2024 intake brought in 431 officers from Course 53, and the latest group exceeds 800, meaning Ghana’s senior police pipeline is increasingly built on university accredited training rather than academy instruction alone.

The orientation took place at the Ghana Police Academy and the Ghana Police Training School in Accra, where officials from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) briefed the incoming officers on the institution’s academic system ahead of the start of lectures. The Postgraduate Diploma in Security Studies is run by UCC’s Department of Forensic Sciences in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

Professor Sarah Darkwa, Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, welcomed the cadets and pressed the point that postgraduate work demands discipline, hard work and careful time management, urging the officers to balance professional duties with study and to make full use of the learning opportunities on offer.

The programme has a clear institutional purpose. It grew from a memorandum of understanding signed in February 2021 between the police service and UCC, creating a nine month course hosted at the Police Academy to upgrade officers’ knowledge and improve service delivery. The arrangement followed a 2020 recommendation of the Police Academy Training and Curriculum Review Committee to affiliate the Academy to a university so that cadet training would carry academic value, with the course organised in three phases blending traditional police subjects, university taught courses and practical work on contemporary policing.

For the cadets, the diploma offers a credential that opens doors to further study and career progression as senior officers. For the public, the promise is sharper analytical, investigative and leadership skills in the people who will run police commands across the country.

The officers now move from orientation into coursework, with their performance over the nine month programme determining whether the largest cohort yet also becomes its strongest.