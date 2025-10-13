Police Bust Syndicate Using Fake Food Platforms to Steal from Ghanaians

Ghana’s police have arrested ten people allegedly running a sophisticated fraud operation that mimicked popular food delivery brands to steal money from hungry customers, some losing access to their entire mobile money wallets.

The arrests by the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department exposed a scam that went beyond simple non-delivery of food. Six suspects were first picked up on October 1, 2025, at Sogakope, identified as Wonder Sakpiti, Sedinam Amaglo, Godsway Dunyo, Angela Agblemekpe, Mathew Aheto, and Fafali Amoah. Four more arrests followed, including the alleged syndicate leader Elijah Sotama Etse, known as Pop Smoke, along with Elliot Sotama Atsu, Jethro Atsu, and Obed Selasi Agboli.

Here’s how the operation worked. The suspects created fake websites impersonating established restaurants including Pizzaman, KFC, Mawarko, and Papaye, directing victims to make advance mobile money payments for food orders that never arrived. But that’s where things got more sinister.

In some cases, the suspects went further by tricking victims into providing access to their mobile money wallets and bank accounts under the pretext of helping complete transactions, then withdrawing funds once access was granted. It’s the kind of social engineering that preys on people’s trust in familiar brands and their willingness to resolve payment issues when they think there’s a technical problem.

The scam exploited Ghana’s heavy reliance on mobile money for everyday transactions. When someone sees a familiar restaurant logo and a smooth-looking website, they don’t necessarily question whether it’s legitimate, especially when they’re hungry and the interface looks professional. The fraudsters understood that psychology and used it ruthlessly.

Police retrieved twelve mobile phones from the suspects, which are being preserved for forensic examination. Those devices likely contain evidence of the full scope of the operation, including how many victims were affected and how much money was stolen.

All ten suspects appeared in court today, Monday, October 13, 2025. The timing is significant because it shows police moved quickly from arrest to prosecution, suggesting they’ve got solid evidence against the group.

The Ghana Police Service is urging anyone who fell victim to report at the nearest police station. That’s not just about helping investigations; victims might need documentation for potential restitution if any stolen funds are recovered. There’s also the practical matter of understanding the full extent of the damage, which helps both law enforcement and financial institutions develop better protective measures.

This case highlights growing cybercrime sophistication in Ghana. Creating convincing fake websites that mirror legitimate businesses requires technical knowledge, and the social engineering tactics to gain mobile money access show these weren’t amateur scammers stumbling through fraud. They had a system, complete with an alleged leader coordinating operations.

For consumers, it’s a reminder that online convenience comes with risks. Verifying you’re on the official website, checking for secure payment indicators, and never sharing mobile money PINs or OTPs with anyone claiming to help with transactions are basic protections that many people skip when they’re in a hurry.

The question now is whether these arrests represent the entire operation or just one cell of a larger network. With twelve phones to examine and ten suspects in custody, investigators may uncover connections to other fraud schemes. For the victims who lost money believing they were ordering dinner, though, the damage is already done, and recovery remains uncertain.